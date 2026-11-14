Raphinha sees red as Brazil stunned by Japan while Argentina’s post-Messi era starts with defeat

Raphinha was sent off as Brazil crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Japan in their international friendly in Singapore. The Barcelona captain had been substituted after 71 minutes but was shown a red card for protesting against Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s stoppage-time winner on the touchline. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti was also sent off in a fractious ending to the match.

Japan went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura. Vinicius Junior reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute and scored again to drag them level on 75 minutes, before Sakamoto’s controversial late winner. The result marks a significant setback for the South American side in their recent fixture list.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s post-Messi era began with a 2-1 defeat at home against Uruguay in Buenos Aires. The loss marked the World Cup finalists’ first match since Lionel Messi’s international retirement in early October. Nico Paz was crestfallen after the defeat, highlighting the emotional weight of the occasion for the hosts.

Leonardo Balerdi opened the scoring with an own goal in the 48th minute, before Maximiliano Araújo doubled Uruguay’s lead in the 53rd minute under their new coach, Diego Forlán. Julián Álvarez pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd minute. The clásico rioplatense on Friday kicked off a new chapter for Argentina under Lionel Scaloni, who extended his contract through 2030 this week.

Messi’s retirement remains a fresh wound for local fans, as the La Bombonera stadium fell short of a sellout. While most supporters wore the albiceleste jersey with Messi’s No 10, Scaloni chose not to assign the number for the match. He explained he has yet to select a successor and prefers to leave the jersey vacant for now.

On the pitch, Argentina lacked the explosive, incisive spark Messi typically produced in the final third. Neither Nicolás Paz nor Thiago Almada was able to fill that void. Argentina will hope to bounce back against Costa Rica in Córdoba on Tuesday, while Uruguay host the Dominion Republic on the same day.