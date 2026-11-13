Reform UK Boycotts Senedd After Joe Martin Banned For Demographic Replacement Claims

Reform UK has partially boycotted the Senedd after member Joe Martin was banned from speaking for claiming white people are being replaced.

The party’s Welsh leader, Helen Jenner, announced the protest on the Senedd’s steps, citing “undue pressure” from Plaid Cymru.

Jenner described the ban as an “infringement on freedom of speech” and stated that Martin’s constituents were being silenced.

Martin was told he would not be allowed to speak in the chamber until he apologised for his remarks.

The parliament’s Presiding Officer, Huw Irranca-Davies, labelled the comments “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the ruling “ridiculous and outrageous” in a statement posted on X.

Reform members, who form the largest opposition party in the Senedd, withdrew from most of the day’s proceedings.

However, they returned to the chamber in the evening to vote on parliamentary business.

Jenner confirmed the boycott on Wednesday afternoon, stating: “It is now clear that the freedom of speech of one of our Senedd members is being curtailed, meaning his constituents are being silenced.

She added: “We stand behind Joe, and we will not attend today’s plenary session in protest at his treatment.

Jenner noted that every Reform MS would be in their Senedd office working hard for their constituents.

Martin stated: “My voters sent me to the Senedd to speak on their behalf.

He continued: “I am being blocked from doing so, and now it’s clear that I have fewer rights than the people who elected me.

Martin concluded: “That cannot be the situation in a national parliament.

When asked if he genuinely believed white people were being “replaced” in the UK, Martin replied: “That’s obviously a fact.

Aliya Mohammed, chief executive of the charity Race Equality First, said the idea is linked to a conspiracy theory that creates division.

She stated: “Immigration can and should be debated, but language that fuels fear and hostility has no place in public discourse.

Mohammed added: “Being Welsh or British is not defined by race or skin colour.

She emphasised: “Wales belongs to all of us, and our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

Farage posted on X: “ridiculous and outrageous that Reform’s duly elected Member of the Senedd, Joe Martin, has been banned from speaking in the Welsh Parliament.

He asked: “Why is it only Reform that’s targeted like this?

Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, called for the Senedd to be “shut down” if it shut down legitimate debate.

On Tuesday, Martin asked for a Welsh government statement on the “demographic replacement of white British people” during business questions.

Business Minister Heledd Fychan immediately asked the presiding officer whether the remarks were within the Senedd’s standing orders.

Standing orders give the presiding officer discretion to decide if contributions use “discriminatory or offensive language.

Delivering his ruling, Irranca-Davies said: “Until I receive a clear indication that the member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr [chamber], we will not be calling him to speak.

Senedd officials confirmed an apology would have to be made in the chamber during a plenary session.

Martin is a member of the Senedd’s Equality, Human Rights and Social Justice Committee.

Irranca-Davies pointed out it was not the first time he had rebuked Martin.