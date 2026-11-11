Mel Stride Abandons Welfare Fraud Criminal Offence Plan In Major Government U-Turn

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has abandoned plans to introduce a new criminal offence for welfare fraud, marking a significant U-turn in the government’s approach to benefit integrity. The decision follows intense scrutiny over the potential impact on vulnerable claimants and the administrative burden on the Department for Work and Pensions. This move effectively halts the legislative process for the proposed crackdown, which had been a central pillar of the administration’s cost-cutting agenda.

The policy reversal comes after legal experts and opposition MPs raised serious concerns regarding the definition of the offence and its enforceability. Ministers had previously argued that the new law would deter serious fraud and protect public funds, but internal doubts emerged regarding the practical application of the rules. The government has now confirmed that no further steps will be taken to progress the specific criminal provisions through Parliament.

While the criminal element is dropped, the department will continue to focus on civil recovery measures and data-sharing initiatives to identify irregularities. Officials stated that the existing framework remains robust enough to address the majority of fraud cases without the need for new statutory powers. This development is expected to be a relief to welfare rights groups who had campaigned against the proposed changes.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.telegraph.co.uk.