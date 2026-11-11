Mansion Tax Valuers To Photograph Welsh Homes From Street Without Owners’ Knowledge

Valuers assessing properties for the new mansion tax will be permitted to photograph homes and gardens from the street without owners’ knowledge. This measure aims to determine whether property owners are liable for the levy, which is due to be introduced in 2028.

Inspectors will capture exterior images to verify valuation details, ensuring accurate assessment for the upcoming Welsh tax regime. The process allows authorities to gather necessary visual evidence directly from public thoroughfares.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.thetimes.com.