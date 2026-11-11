POLITICS

Mansion Tax Valuers To Photograph Welsh Homes From Street Without Owners’ Knowledge

Valuers assessing properties for the new mansion tax will be permitted to photograph homes and gardens from the street without owners’ knowledge. This measure aims to determine whether...

Eli Nathan
By Eli Nathan
Editor-in-Chief & Publisher
1 min read
Mansion Tax Valuers To Photograph Welsh Homes From Street Without Owners’ Knowledge
Mansion Tax Valuers To Photograph Welsh Homes From Street Without Owners’ Knowledge Press Association / The National Wales Archive

Valuers assessing properties for the new mansion tax will be permitted to photograph homes and gardens from the street without owners’ knowledge. This measure aims to determine whether property owners are liable for the levy, which is due to be introduced in 2028.

Inspectors will capture exterior images to verify valuation details, ensuring accurate assessment for the upcoming Welsh tax regime. The process allows authorities to gather necessary visual evidence directly from public thoroughfares.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.thetimes.com.

CYMRAEG
Welsh Language & Heritage: Gair y Dydd (Daily Word)
Related Topics:
#2028 #mansion tax #property #valuers #Wales

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