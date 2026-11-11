HMRC to Probe Taxpayers’ AI Chat Histories in Latest Digital Tax Evasion Crackdown

HM Revenue and Customs has confirmed it will begin analysing the AI chat histories of taxpayers as part of its latest crackdown on tax evasion. The move signals a significant shift in how the tax authority gathers intelligence, leveraging digital footprints to identify discrepancies in declared income and expenses.

The investigation targets individuals who may have used generative AI tools to draft financial documents or seek advice on minimising their tax liabilities. By examining these digital conversations, officials aim to uncover patterns of non-compliance that traditional audit methods might miss.

Taxpayers are advised to ensure their digital records align strictly with their submitted returns, as the new scrutiny measures represent an expansion of HMRC’s existing data-matching capabilities.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.telegraph.co.uk.