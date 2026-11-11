Chesnut Lodge pupils create poppy display for Remembrance

Chesnut Lodge School pupils in Widnes have crafted a vibrant poppy display to honour fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day. The specialist school, which supports children with complex physical and cognitive difficulties, used paints, crayons, and crafts to create colourful tributes.

Students incorporated recycled materials, including plastic bottles and egg boxes, to add unique textures to their artwork. Each poppy represents a moment of thought and a message of thanks from the young creators.

The creative project was paired with educational sessions on the significance of Remembrance. Pupils reflected on the bravery and sacrifices made by soldiers throughout history.

These activities fostered meaningful discussions on love, kindness, and peace within the school community. Children shared thoughtful ideas about showing respect to one another.

They expressed hope for a world without the pain of losing loved ones to war. The display serves as a testament to the children’s hard work, creativity, and compassion.

The school will hold a minute’s silence today to honour all soldiers who sacrificed their lives. This pause in the day recognises those who continue to serve in the armed forces.

A special Remembrance Assembly is scheduled for Friday to further mark the occasion. The event brings the school community together to reflect on the day’s importance.

The poppy display stands as a visual reminder of the dedication shown by the students. Every single poppy in the array carries a specific message of gratitude.

The school expressed its pride in the students’ commitment to remembering the fallen. Their collective effort highlights the enduring nature of remembrance in educational settings.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.runcornandwidnesworld.co.uk.