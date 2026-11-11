London borough is Britain’s happiest, survey finds

Richmond upon Thames has been crowned the happiest place to live in Britain in the latest annual survey, securing the top spot in Rightmove’s 15th “happy at home index. The south-west London borough, known for its riverside paths and royal parks, outperformed competitors across key lifestyle metrics. Residents benefit from easy access to central London while enjoying local boutiques, cafes, and opportunities to spot roaming deer in nearby green spaces.

The borough ranked particularly highly for access to nature, essential local services, shops, restaurants, and employment opportunities. Residents also expressed significant pride in their local area, contributing to its overall high score. However, this quality of life comes with a substantial financial premium for prospective buyers.

The average asking price for a home in Richmond upon Thames stands at more than £1m, reflecting the high demand for the area’s amenities. Despite the cost, the borough’s combination of urban convenience and natural beauty continues to attract those seeking a balanced lifestyle. This places it ahead of other prestigious locations in the national rankings.

Harrogate in North Yorkshire and Cirencester in Gloucestershire claimed second and third places respectively in the index. In Wales, Monmouth emerged as the highest-ranked location, demonstrating the appeal of smaller towns with strong community ties. Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy took the top spot for Scotland, highlighting regional variations in residential satisfaction.

Richmond returned to number one after previously winning the award in 2023 and finishing in second place last year. Mayor of Richmond upon Thames councillor Nancy Baldwin commented on the result, stating: “This recognition is especially meaningful because residents highlighted their pride in the local area, our beautiful parks and green spaces, and the local services they rely on every day.

She added: “Above all, it is our people and communities that make Richmond special. The mayor’s remarks underscore the importance of community cohesion and local infrastructure in determining overall happiness. Second-placed Harrogate also ranked highly for access to nature and green spaces, indicating a national trend towards valuing outdoor environments.

Across Britain, four-fifths (81%) of people who took part in the survey said they were happy with where they live. The research involved participants who were emailed via Rightmove’s database, meaning the survey was self-selecting. This methodology suggests that the results reflect the views of those actively engaged with property platforms.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “Richmond stands out for offering a combination many people value: easy access to nature and green spaces, without having to give up local services, places to eat and shop, or employment opportunities. Her analysis highlights the dual appeal of the borough’s location and amenities.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.