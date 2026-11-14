S4C Cancels Neil Foden Drama Y Pennaeth After Public Backlash and Victim Distress

Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has cancelled a planned three-part drama about Neil Foden, the former head teacher jailed for 17 years in 2024. The decision follows intense public backlash regarding the portrayal of the convicted paedophile from Bangor.

The drama, titled Y Pennaeth, was scheduled for broadcast in 2027 with actor Mark Lewis Jones cast to portray Foden. S4C announced the cancellation on Wednesday, stating that proceeding with the production would “not be appropriate.

Foden, the former head of Ysgol Friars in Bangor, was found guilty of 19 charges involving four girls. His conviction included 12 counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts while in a position of trust.

The broadcaster had previously described the project as “an important and shocking story about how one man in a position of trust and power betrayed his status. Production by Mojo Productions was understood to be well underway before the sudden withdrawal.

S4C confirmed that survivors involved in the court case had been “made aware of the project. The channel emphasised that the programme would have been “developed with great care and sensitivity” had it proceeded.

In a formal statement, S4C said the “wellbeing of those affected by these events comes first. The broadcaster acknowledged its role in telling stories that shine a light on matters of public interest.

However, following careful consideration, the channel concluded it would not be appropriate to proceed with the series provisionally titled Y Pennaeth. S4C added: “This is S4C’s decision, and we apologise for the distress this has caused.

The announcement of the drama in August attracted significant criticism, with social media users describing the commission as a “disgrace. Public outcry focused on the potential trauma caused to victims by dramatizing their abuse.

Helen Mary Jones, a former Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd and independent child protection expert, expressed relief at the cancellation. Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru’s Post Prynhawn, she said she was pleased S4C had “changed their minds.

Jones stated: “I thought that it wasn’t appropriate at all to make a TV programme that placed someone like him at the centre. She argued that the choice of the title Y Pennaeth felt “totally wrong” to the public.

She suggested that while the story might be worth telling eventually, it should be titled Y Merched (The Girls). Jones advocated for a focus on the bravery of the girls in going through the court and inquiry process.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sentencing Foden at Mold Crown Court, described him as “depraved”, “arrogant” and a “bully. A subsequent Child Practice Review found he was a “prolific sex offender who harmed many children.

S4C stated that out of respect for the privacy of those affected, it would not be commenting further on the matter. The cancellation marks a significant shift in the broadcaster’s approach to sensitive historical dramas.

The decision highlights the complex ethical considerations surrounding the dramatization of serious criminal cases involving vulnerable victims. S4C’s apology underscores the priority placed on the welfare of survivors over narrative interest.