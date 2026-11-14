TfW and GWR urge fans to plan ahead for Cardiff rugby rail crowds

Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway have issued urgent travel advice for rugby fans heading to Cardiff for the remaining Six Nations fixtures against New Zealand and Australia. The operators anticipate record-breaking demand across the rail network, following the successful operation for the Wales versus Japan match which saw over 50,000 fans travel in and out of the city.

Passengers are strongly urged to plan their journeys ahead of time to avoid delays and ensure a smooth experience. Both TfW and GWR are preparing for high demand on all final fixtures, with additional trains scheduled to run to cope with the surge in passenger numbers.

Enhanced crowd management plans will remain in place at key stations to maintain safety and flow. A specific post-match queuing system will operate at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street stations after each game, designed to keep supporters moving safely and as quickly as possible.

Travellers can use either station up until the crowd management protocols begin. Once these timings are reached, crowds will be directed to specific stations based on their destination to prevent bottlenecks and ensure efficient dispersal from the city centre.

Supporters travelling to Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay, Penarth, and the Vale of Glamorgan will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street station. This routing aims to streamline the flow of passengers heading towards the valleys and south-western suburbs of the capital.

All other queues, including services towards Bristol, London, Manchester, West Wales, and North Wales, will be managed at Cardiff Central Square. This separation of traffic is crucial for managing the high volume of passengers exiting the city in different directions after the final whistle.

Both stations will also feature dedicated accessibility queues to ensure all passengers, including those with reduced mobility, can navigate the post-match congestion with dignity and ease. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to handle the significant influx of visitors expected over the next two weekends.

Georgie Porter, Head of Events Planning and Delivery at Transport for Wales, confirmed the operational readiness of the network. She stated: “Following a really successful operation for the Japan game, we’re ready to welcome supporters back to Cardiff for two more weekends of rugby.”

Porter emphasised that the primary objective is to get everyone to and from Cardiff safely and smoothly. She added: “The post-match queuing systems are designed to keep fans moving as quickly as possible, and we encourage everyone to double-check their post-match queue and allow plenty of time for their travel.”

The reminder comes as the rugby calendar intensifies, with major international fixtures drawing thousands of supporters from across the UK and beyond. The rail network is expected to see significant pressure, particularly on evening services returning from the city centre.

Passengers are advised to check their specific station and queue location before departing for the match. Understanding the post-match flow is essential for avoiding unnecessary delays and ensuring a timely return home after the game concludes.

The collaboration between TfW and GWR highlights the scale of the event and the logistical challenges involved in managing such large crowds. Additional staff will be deployed to assist passengers and provide real-time information on platform changes and service updates.

With the final fixtures approaching, the focus remains on delivering a safe and efficient travel experience for all fans. The operators are confident that the measures put in place will handle the anticipated volume, building on the success of the previous international match day operations.