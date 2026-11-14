Andorra goalkeeper Owono requests contact with family of late Jesús de Miguel

Andorra goalkeeper Owono has formally requested permission from his club to contact the family of the late Jesús de Miguel, seeking to offer his personal condolences after the tragic accident. The 26-year-old remains isolated in his home, undergoing intensive psychological treatment, and has not yet returned to training with his teammates. He has asked the club to facilitate communication, whether by letter, phone, or a visit to Toledo, to share in the grief with the bereaved family.

However, officials from Andorra and his closest circle advised him to allow more time to pass before making any direct contact. The goalkeeper has now renewed his request to speak with the relatives, placing himself entirely at their disposal for whenever they feel ready.

In response to this request, Andorra contacted CD Tenerife to discuss the situation and coordinate the next steps. The island club has asked for additional time, citing the need to “respect the family’s mourning” during this difficult period. Consequently, all parties are currently waiting for the family to regain their composure to the extent possible before any formal contact is made.

The goalkeeper’s situation remains complex, with no clear timeline for his return to competitive football or even basic training sessions. Gerard Piqué continues to be actively involved, making constant visits to check on Owono’s wellbeing and provide support. His mother and partner remain at his side, offering essential companionship during this challenging and emotionally draining period.

Teammates from the Andorra squad are also visiting Owono almost daily to monitor his condition and provide moral support. Both Tenerife and Andorra are handling the situation with exceptional tact and delicacy, setting an example of common sense and human empathy. The clubs are prioritising the mental health of the player above all other immediate sporting considerations.

Carles Manso, the Andorra head coach, commented on the approach in the lead-up to the team’s return to league competition. He emphasised the importance of allowing the player autonomy in his recovery process. “We must give him space to feel completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return or not, when he deems it appropriate and is ready,” Manso stated.

The Andorra club has made psychological support available to the entire squad, offering both group and individual sessions. This initiative aims to help all players process the traumatic events and move forward constructively. The support system is designed to be accessible and ongoing, ensuring no player feels isolated in their grief.

Furthermore, the Spanish Professional Footballers’ Association (AFE) has stepped in to provide additional backing for Owono and his colleagues. The union is quietly monitoring the situation, ensuring that the welfare of the Andorra and Tenerife squads is protected. Their involvement underscores the broader football community’s commitment to supporting those affected by such tragedies.

The focus for both clubs remains strictly on the human element of the crisis, rather than sporting performance. There is no pressure being applied to Owono to return to the pitch before he is mentally and emotionally prepared. The silence from the player and his family is being respected as a necessary part of the healing journey.

As the weeks progress, the football world awaits a signal from the family regarding their readiness for contact. Until then, the priority remains the well-being of the bereaved and the recovery of the goalkeeper. The situation continues to be managed with the utmost care and discretion by all involved parties.