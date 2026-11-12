Owain Wyn Evans Faces Steep Hills On Day 4 Of 4 Nations Cycling Challenge In Wales

Owain Wyn Evans, the BBC Radio 2 cycling superstar, has commenced Day 4 of his 4 Nations Challenge from Welshpool, facing a landscape dominated by challenging terrain. The cyclist noted that hills are visible from every direction in the town, meaning he must navigate significant elevation regardless of his chosen route for the morning.

Reflecting on the previous evening’s efforts, Evans mentioned tackling a road named Long Mountain, admitting he had to modify his language slightly while describing the grueling ascent. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining momentum, stating: “Gotta keep pushing.

The athlete expressed apprehension regarding today’s itinerary, acknowledging the presence of substantial climbs ahead. He highlighted specific physical concerns, noting: “It’s on the hill the knee hurts, and it’s on a hill that I came off the bike the other day, so that’s always in the back of my mind.

Evans detailed the technical difficulties of ascending steep gradients at low speeds while clipped into the pedals. He warned that a single incorrect movement of the handlebars could result in a fall, underscoring the constant vigilance required during the challenge.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.com.