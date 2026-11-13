Nigeria secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday 13th November. The match, currently in the 90th minute plus four, saw the hosts dominate possession and clinical finishing. This result solidifies Nigeria’s position in the group stage as they continue their campaign for continental qualification.

The final scoreline of 3-1 reflects a decisive performance by the Nigerian side throughout the 90 minutes. Tanzania managed to find the net once but could not prevent a comprehensive defeat. The game was part of a busy matchday across the continent, with numerous other qualifiers concluding simultaneously.

Other notable results from Friday’s fixtures included Gabon’s 2-0 win against Lesotho and South Africa’s 2-2 draw with Kenya. Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 1-0, while Tunisia suffered a 0-2 loss to Libya. Cape Verde also recorded a 4-1 victory over Liberia in their respective group matches.

These results have reshaped the qualification tables across multiple groups, with teams like Morocco and Ivory Coast maintaining perfect records. The intense competition highlights the high stakes involved in securing a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Fans across the region followed the live updates closely as the final whistle blew in several venues.

Nigeria’s win adds to their recent form, demonstrating their strength in the current qualification cycle. The match statistics and head-to-head records provide further context to the evening’s sporting action. As the group stage progresses, every point remains crucial for the remaining teams seeking advancement.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.