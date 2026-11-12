Fulham’s Josh King tipped to become world’s best after England call-up ahead of Croatia and Spain

Fulham midfielder Josh King has been selected for the England squad to face Croatia and Spain, a call-up that has drawn high praise from manager Thomas Tuchel and Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa stated unequivocally that the young attacker “has everything to become one of the best players in the world,” highlighting the immense potential of the teenager who has represented England at every level from U15 upwards.

Tuchel cited King’s exceptional attitude and personality as the primary drivers behind his selection, notably choosing him ahead of established stars Cole Palmer and Phil Foden for the upcoming international fixtures.

The 19-year-old’s rise has been meticulously documented by Charlie Turnbull, his coach in Fulham’s academy for five consecutive seasons spanning his U10 to U14 years, who recalls King’s unique temperament under pressure.

Turnbull explained that King consistently thrived when the stakes were raised, stating: “One of the most outstanding things about Josh is that whenever the level went up, whenever there was a pressure game, he loved it.

“He wanted to feel like the pressure was on him and the responsibility was on him to produce for the team,” Turnbull added, noting that he never once saw the player fail to deliver in high-stakes circumstances.

During youth tournaments in France, Spain, and Portugal, King frequently stood out against Europe’s elite, with club staff selecting him as the best player of the weekend on multiple occasions.

Despite Chelsea’s reputation as the country’s premier academy at the time, interest in King never materialised because the player and his family deliberately chose not to court a move to Stamford Bridge.

Turnbull, who recently served as assistant to Kieran McKenna at Ipswich, credits King’s parents, Michelle, a university lecturer, and Steve, a lawyer, for keeping him grounded through private education and a multi-sport background.

“If all you have is football as a young player, it piles even more pressure on your shoulders than if your identity is bigger than that,” Turnbull observed regarding the deliberate steps taken by King’s family.

The coach described King as possessing “a level of maturity that wasn’t typical of boys his age,” noting that his game was remarkably fully formed when they first worked together.

His standout attribute in the Premier League is his movement, specifically the way he twists and changes direction, a skill set that has become a defining feature of his professional play.

King’s receiving skills are considered elite, with Turnbull praising his ability to retain possession in tight spaces and drive forward to beat opponents at a top Premier League standard.

Since making his senior breakthrough under Marco Silva, King has played more Premier League minutes than any other teenager in the last two seasons, cementing his status as a key first-team asset.

He currently holds the record for the most goal involvements among all Fulham players this season, reflecting his critical importance to the side in the number 10 position.

Turnbull identified ball striking and left-sided play as the two primary areas targeted in King’s development plan, involving focused shooting practice taken out of group sessions.

The results of this tailored training are evident in his ability to generate immense power with minimal backlift, demonstrated by his goal against Chelsea where he beat Robert Sanchez at the near post.

Other examples of his striking power include a spectacular volley from outside the box parried by Lukas Hornicek against Newcastle and a thunderous shot onto the post against Coventry.

King also ranks behind only Erling Haaland for touches in the opposition box in the Premier League this season, showcasing his exceptional instinct for arriving in dangerous areas.

“He gets into those positions so easily because of his intellect, his positioning and his movement,” Turnbull said, adding that this ability is of a world-class level.

The only minor frustration for the coaching staff is that King has not yet scored more goals, suggesting he needs to become more decisive when he creates these high-quality chances.

His consistent performance and mental resilience have paved the way for a potential debut against Croatia or Spain, marking a significant milestone in his rapid ascent to the top tier of world football.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.skysports.com.