Czech Republic v Spain

Czech Republic and Spain began their UEFA Nations League match level at 0-0, with the fixture in progress at the 8-minute mark. The encounter serves as a crucial test for the hosts, who sit bottom of their group with just one point from five matches. Spain, by contrast, enter the contest as group leaders, boasting 13 points and a commanding goal difference of seven.

The Czech Republic have struggled significantly this campaign, recording four losses and one draw in their previous five fixtures. Their defensive record has been particularly porous, conceding 10 goals while managing to score only twice. This poor form has left them trailing the other three teams in their division by a substantial margin.

Spain’s dominance in the group is evident in their statistics, having won four of their five games and drawn one. They have scored 12 goals while keeping five clean sheets or conceding just five in total. Their consistent performance has secured their top spot, with England following closely behind on 10 points.

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Belgium secured a 2-1 victory over Turkey, moving up to second place in their group with nine points. Turkey remains winless after five matches, sitting at the bottom with zero points and a goal difference of minus 10. The result further complicates Turkey’s campaign in the competition.

Italy and France were locked in a 0-0 draw, with the match still in progress at the five-minute stage. Italy currently hold third place in their group with eight points, while France lead the table with 11 points. The tight contest highlights the competitive nature of the top tier of the Nations League.

England and Croatia were also level at 0-0, with the game in progress at the seven-minute mark. England occupy second place in their group with 10 points, while Croatia sit third on four points. The match offers England an opportunity to close the gap on Spain at the top of the standings.

In another group, Albania and Finland were drawn 0-0, with the match in progress at the seven-minute mark. San Marino and Belarus were also level at 0-0, with their fixture in progress at the eight-minute mark. These matches contribute to the broader context of the Nations League’s ongoing fixtures.

Armenia and Cyprus finished their match 1-1, with the final whistle having been blown. This result adds to the mix of outcomes across the competition, with teams from various groups competing for crucial points. The draw means both sides share the spoils in their respective group standings.

Montenegro and Latvia were level at 0-0, with the match in progress at the nine-minute mark. The Netherlands lead their group with eight points from four matches, while Greece sit second on the same number of points. Germany are third with five points, and Serbia are bottom with zero points.

Portugal lead their group with 12 points from four wins, while Denmark sit second with six points. Wales are third in that group with three points from one win and three losses. The standings reflect the varying levels of success across the different groups in the Nations League.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.