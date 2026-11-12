Two lucky Lotto winners scoop over £2.5m each as ‘incredible’ draw creates 13 new millionaires

Two UK ticket-holders are each £2,590,876 richer after matching all six main numbers in Wednesday’s National Lotto draw. The pair shared a massive £5.1 million jackpot, creating 13 new millionaires in a single night. This incredible windfall has reset Saturday’s top prize to an estimated £2 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 05, 13, 18, 25 and 29, with a bonus number of 16 in Round 1. Round 2’s numbers were 06, 26, 38, 53, 57 and 59, and the bonus number was 21. Eleven other players matched five main numbers plus the bonus ball, winning £1,000,000 each.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, described the outcome as remarkable. He stated: “What an incredible night for Lotto players.” In a single draw, 13 players have become millionaires and 13 was one of the winning numbers drawn.

Carter continued: “Two lucky ticket-holders have each scooped £2,590,876 after sharing the £5.1 million jackpot, while a remarkable 11 more players matched five numbers and the Bonus Ball to win £1 million each.” He urged players to check their tickets carefully, noting that 13 lives were changed in one night.

Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, produced no winner of its £175,000 top prize. However, 22 HotPicks players matched four numbers and won £6,500 each. The Thunderball numbers drawn were 02, 15, 22, 31 and 34, and the Thunderball was 13.

Nobody matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to claim the £500,000 prize. Two players did match five numbers, though, and took £5,000 apiece. Last Wednesday, a single ticket-holder secured the £2.8 million jackpot, while two other players won £1 million each.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.independent.co.uk.