Michael Carrick has been sacked as Manchester United head coach, with the club confirming the 45-year-old’s departure after a turbulent start to his tenure. United currently sit 18th in the Premier League, occupying a relegation place ahead of their crucial trip to Liverpool on 22 November. The decision follows a period of intense internal frustration over recent on-pitch performances and league standings.

Club sources indicated that this week’s training schedule had been planned a month ago, acknowledging that Carrick’s treatment during the week did not look ideal. However, given the severe circumstances, insiders stated they were unsure what alternative actions could have been taken. The hierarchy viewed the current situation as “unacceptable” both internally and externally.

United originally felt justified in handing Carrick a two-year contract in May after he won 12 games out of 17 as interim boss. His efforts secured qualification to the Champions League, and sources stress his “leadership and achievements” since January will always be appreciated and recognised by the club. Despite this initial success, the recent results have failed to meet the high expectations set by the board.

Many within the club felt Carrick should have gone after the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 25 October. This loss followed straight after the 4-1 defeat by Como, which was compounded by Bruno Fernandes’ post-match outburst. The club initially wanted to give Carrick a chance to turn the situation around, hoping for a significant improvement in form.

While there was a stirring 3-2 victory against Roma and a decent first half showing at Chelsea, these positives were not enough. United also managed two two-goal comebacks to snatch a draw against Aston Villa, yet the hierarchy did not see enough to convince them the side were on the right path. The lack of consistent progress ultimately sealed the manager’s fate.

Although there has been huge external criticism of United’s summer transfer business, Old Trafford insiders are adamant the current squad is far better than recent results indicate. They believe a different approach will trigger the necessary improvement required to climb out of the relegation zone. Outsiders may be sceptical, but high-level officials remain committed to building a club worthy of its “immense support.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.