LIVE: St Asaph man John Gizzi sentenced for domestic abuse

John Gizzi, 55, of Cwttir Lane in St Asaph, has been sentenced to four years and 11 months’ imprisonment at Mold Crown Court for serious domestic abuse offences. The defendant pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation, and failing to disclose a mobile phone PIN code. Judge Simon Mills presided over the hearing, which concluded with a significant custodial sentence reflecting the severity of the crimes.

The court heard that Gizzi has a troubling history, with 13 previous convictions for 25 offences. Judge Mills noted that while Gizzi was making some progress in prison, this mitigation was “very seriously outweighed by the high level of seriousness of what you did. The judge emphasised that adequate punishment could only be achieved through a sentence of immediate custody.

Detective Constable Rebecca Donaghy of North Wales Police stated that the guilty pleas reflected the serious nature of the offending. She described the sustained controlling and coercive behaviour as having a “profound and lasting effect on her freedom, independence, confidence, and sense of safety. DC Donaghy also highlighted the impact on the victim’s immediate family, recognising their bravery and patience during a difficult time.

The police officer further noted that Gizzi admitted to the intentional strangulation of another female, describing it as an “extremely serious act of violence. She acknowledged the courage required for victims of domestic abuse to come forward and engage with criminal investigations, particularly when facing prolonged intimidation. DC Donaghy affirmed that violence against women and girls remains an absolute priority for North Wales Police.

Outside the court, Samantha Farah, the sister of the primary victim, spoke to reporters regarding the proceedings. Her mother, Denise Farah, also addressed the media, sharing the family’s perspective on the sentencing. The presence of the victim’s family underscored the personal toll of the offences on those closest to the survivor.

Judge Mills addressed Gizzi directly, stating that his response to being challenged by Samantha Farah, which was to strangle her, was “un acceptable and violent. The judge described the act as using “one of the worst forms of male violence against women. He added that aspects of Gizzi’s behaviour “ought, if you have a soul, to haunt you for the rest of your life.

The judge labelled the defendant’s behaviour as “appalling,” calling it “one of the worst cases of coercive control, in the context of domestic abuse, that can be contemplated. He noted that Gizzi used “dreadful, misogynistic, and sexist language” towards the victim on a frequent basis. This language was described as part of a process to humiliate and belittle the victim, destroying her sense of self-worth.

Addressing the broader context, Judge Mills stated that there is no offence he was sentencing for that would permit a sentencer to sentence Gizzi for having direct involvement in the events of April 7. He acknowledged that these events caused “catastrophic harm” not just to the victim, but to all those around her. The judge recognised the “appalling and irreparable tragedy” that had befallen Natasha, her family, and friends.

While refusing to repeat the specific awful events of April 7, the judge noted they had left the victim in an unresponsive state in hospital with serious brain damage. He made domestic abuse protection orders and restraining orders for 15 years as part of the sentencing. The judge reiterated that if people had been afraid of Gizzi, it was clear they were no longer.

During mitigation, a nephew of Gizzi, who was employed by him, stated that the defendant showed him “loyalty” and “generosity. The speaker, identified as Mr Bould, clarified that he was not seeking to undermine the seriousness of the offences by referencing these matters. He noted that Gizzi had a “positive impact on his professional and personal life” during the time he was employed.

Another man, who had been employed by Gizzi for six years, described how he gave him a job when his life was “at a low ebb. This witness stated that Gizzi had a “positive impact on his professional and personal life. The testimony aimed to provide context on the defendant’s character outside of the criminal proceedings.

A woman who knew Gizzi described him as a “reliable friend” and “nothing but a positive influence in my life. His adult daughter also spoke, describing their relationship as “extremely close. She stated that he is a “huge part of her life” and a “constant source of support,” highlighting the complex personal dynamics surrounding the case.

Mr Bould further noted that Gizzi does not drink alcohol or take drugs. He mentioned that Gizzi was affected by the death of his own father, providing additional background on the defendant’s personal circumstances. These details were presented to the court as part of the mitigation process before sentencing.

In a separate incident mentioned during the proceedings, it was noted that this month, while assisting a prison officer, Gizzi and that young female officer came under attack. Despite being assaulted, Gizzi used himself as a physical shield to prevent the young woman from being further injured. This act was cited as an example of his conduct within the prison environment.

Judge Mills intervened during the mitigation, asking people in the public gallery to be silent. He stated that Mr Bould had a “difficult job” and was “entitled to do it. The judge ensured that the proceedings remained orderly while the character references were read out to the court.

Following the sentencing, members of the public gallery expressed strong emotions, with comments including “beast” and “rot in hell. These reactions highlighted the public sentiment regarding the severity of the offences committed by Gizzi. The atmosphere in the court remained charged as the proceedings concluded.

Some members of the Farah family were seen leaving the court after the sentencing was handed down. The family had been present throughout the hearing, providing impact statements and supporting the victim. Their presence served as a reminder of the human cost of the domestic abuse offences.

Gizzi is the father to a number of children, some of whom were mentioned in the context of the family impact. The sentencing took into account the broader family dynamics and the long-term effects of the coercive control. The court’s decision aims to protect the victim and her family from any further harm.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts by North Wales Police to address violence against women and girls. DC Donaghy’s statement reaffirmed the force’s commitment to identifying perpetrators and protecting victims. The police emphasised that offenders will be pursued and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.denbighshirefreepress.co.uk.