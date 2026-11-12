How ‘Barca way’ continues despite big-name exits

Barcelona welcome Arsenal to the Nou Camp on Thursday at 17:45 GMT, aiming to extend their European dominance in the Women’s Champions League. The reigning champions have won all three league-phase matches, scoring 19 goals, and remain favourites despite significant squad changes. This fixture marks a stark contrast to the 2025 final, where Arsenal stunned Barcelona to claim the title.

The Spanish giants have undergone a major summer rebuild, losing several high-profile players who were central to their historic quadruple last season. Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas departed for London City Lionesses, marking the end of an era for the club. Her exit was followed by defender Mapi Leon, who also moved to Bromley, signalling a significant shift in the squad’s core structure.

Further departures included full-back Ona Batlle, who joined Arsenal, and forward Salma Paralluelo, who swapped Barcelona for European rivals Lyon. All four players had played key roles in Barcelona’s recent success, including their fourth Champions League title last season. Despite these losses, the team appears as strong as ever, defying expectations of a transitional period.

Arsenal, currently sixth in the Women’s Super League after a five-game winless run that ended in October, face a formidable challenge. Manager Renee Slegers, who was named permanent manager less than five months before the 2025 final victory, has overseen a mixed domestic campaign. However, the Gunners have started their European campaign well, sitting fifth in the table with seven points from their first three matches.

Netherlands international Esmee Brugts, who has made more than 100 appearances for Barcelona since joining in 2023, believes the squad is adapting well to the changes. She noted that while the team is different, the underlying identity remains intact. “Every season is different.

There are always changes but we know that’s football,” Brugts said, highlighting the opportunity to create a new narrative.

“There’s an opportunity to make a new story and that’s up to us. So far, I’ve been quite happy with how it’s going,” Brugts added, expressing excitement for upcoming fixtures. She acknowledged that the dynamic is different but viewed it positively, emphasising the squad’s resilience.

The team’s ability to maintain high standards despite personnel turnover is a testament to their structural depth.

Barcelona’s success is rooted in a distinctive playing identity ingrained in Spanish footballers from a young age. Stars such as three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati were developed at the club’s famous La Masia youth academy, situated next to the Estadi Johan Cruyff. This academy produces a conveyor belt of talent, all trained to play the same way and swap in and out of positions seamlessly.

Brugts has picked up this style of play with ease since her arrival, describing it as difficult to explain due to its reliance on small details. “It’s doing the simple things good,” she explained, stressing the importance of individual roles within the collective. “It’s a team sport.

If everybody does their own roles, you’ll perform the best way,” she stated, underscoring the tactical discipline required.

Reflecting on the club’s philosophy, Brugts noted that it aligns perfectly with the vision of Johan Cruyff, one of Barca’s greatest footballers. “I watched a documentary about Johan Cruyff and it’s exactly how he wanted to play. It’s how we try to play every week,” she said.

The team strives for perfection, aiming to win every trophy by playing beautiful football, a style often referred to as ‘tiki-taka’.

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers acknowledged that Barcelona possess “a really strong identity” that does not diminish when new players join the side. She praised their ability to play in different positions while maintaining a very strong and clear way of playing. “It’s very impressive with the way Barcelona plays,” Slegers said, noting that their style stands up even with rotation and new arrivals.

Slegers added that the Arsenal staff have a clear idea of what Barcelona’s approach looks like, preparing the team accordingly. While it is a new era for Barcelona, their ambitions remain unchanged: to defend their four titles this season. The consistency of their playing style ensures that opponents face a predictable yet highly effective tactical setup, regardless of squad changes.

Brugts stated that the team is “really building” their identity with new players in the squad, believing there are “no limits” to what they can produce. Talented youngsters such as midfielder Clara Serrajordi, 18, defender Renee van Asten, 20, and forward Vicky Lopez, 20, have added significant depth to the squad. These emerging talents are ready to step up, providing crucial support to the experienced core.

The 23-year-old Brugts admitted that mastering the “Barca way” took time, noting that she is still in the process of fully understanding it. “It took me some time to adjust, to learn and understand what it is to play the Barca way. I’m still not there, but it’s a process,” she said.

This journey is described as interesting, especially when surrounded by the best players in the world.

Brugts expressed gratitude and pride when looking at the talent coming up from the younger teams, stating she is very impressed with their quality. “I’m super-grateful and I’m super-proud if I look at what’s coming up from the younger teams. I’m very impressed with how good they are,” she remarked.

The academy’s output ensures a continuous pipeline of players who understand the game’s nuances from an early age.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.