Harry Kane is set to break England’s all-time appearance record as he starts alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixture against Croatia. The squad selection confirms the return of key defensive and attacking figures for the crucial international break match.

England previously thrashed Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka during the last international break, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each netting twice while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers all scored one. When the two met at this summer’s World Cup it was a closer encounter but England won the match 4-2 and many suggested the second half was the peak of the Three Lions’ tournament in the United States.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.