What Is the Eisteddfod?

The National Eisteddfod returns to Wales this summer for a landmark celebration, marking 850 years since the first recorded gathering of poets and musicians. From 1 to 8 August 2026 the festival will be hosted at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Pembrokeshire, bringing together thousands of visitors to the largest cultural event in Europe. Celebrating Eight…

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 2:31 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The National Eisteddfod returns to Wales this summer for a landmark celebration, marking 850 years since the first recorded gathering of poets and musicians. From 1 to 8 August 2026 the festival will be hosted at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Pembrokeshire, bringing together thousands of visitors to the largest cultural event in Europe.

Celebrating Eight Centuries of Welsh Heritage

Each year the Eisteddfod moves to a new corner of the country, and this year the Maes will pulse with a blend of tradition and contemporary creativity. The eight‑day programme showcases Welsh language, literature, music and visual arts, while also offering a window onto the nation’s academic and scientific life. A dramatised reading of the play “Gerald of Wales – Thrice to Rome” will revisit the medieval bishop’s appeals to the Papal Court, highlighting the historic struggle for the independence of the Welsh Church.

In a special societies session, Professor E. Wyn James will introduce the life and work of hymn‑writer Ann Griffiths, commemorating the 250th anniversary of her birth with the words “‘O!” am aros yn ei gariad. The Annual Lecture of Wales International, also delivered by Professor James, will explore “Y byd newydd, ym mha un y preswylia cyfiawnder?: Morgan John Rhys a Chaethwasiaeth Americanaidd”, probing the complex legacy of a Welsh reformer and American slavery.

A Packed Programme of Learning and Community

Cardiff University will host a series of open‑door sessions across the Maes. Prospective students are invited to “Join Sioned for an inspiring, friendly conversation about the exciting Welsh‑language opportunities waiting for you at Cardiff University – from courses and community to culture and campus life.” The same university team will also “Discover what life at Cardiff University is really like – from vibrant student communities to inspiring courses and a city full of energy and opportunity.”

The School of Social Sciences challenges visitors with a “Social Science Quiz and Riddle Challenge”, urging participants to “Put your social science knowledge to the test with an interactive mix of online quizzes and riddles designed to challenge your thinking and spark your curiosity.” Attendees can also explore the newly‑developed “Esboniadur Gwyddorau Cymdeithasol (Social Science Glossary)”, a resource designed to explain key concepts and theories.

Health‑focused stalls include a hands‑on dental career showcase where “Explore the wide range of career pathways within the dental team and discover the essential role we play in promoting health and managing disease.” Visitors will “test your dexterity on our training equipment – from practising procedures on phantom heads to placing fillings in realistic tooth models.” The School of Medicine will also offer free blood‑pressure testing, inviting the public to “Join medics from our School of Medicine to have your blood pressure tested.”

Widening Participation teams will “chat to us about how our targeted programmes and partnerships engage and inspire thousands of learners across Wales, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and sense of belonging needed to progress to higher education.” The Wales Cancer Research Centre adds a family‑friendly dimension, letting participants “create their own colourful DNA bracelet or keyring” and take part in an immersive “cancer blast” virtual‑reality game.

Cultural Dialogue and Media Innovation

A panel on the “Demetian” dialect of y Garreg Las will bring together Dr Christine Jones, Dr Gwen Awbery and Ms Fflur James, offering “an opportunity to learn about dialect studies conducted in the area of this year’s Eisteddfod.” Media Cymru will demonstrate “fair, green and global innovation in Wales’ media sector”, with live demos of virtual‑reality and artificial‑intelligence technologies.

Students from the JOMEC Cymraeg programme will “learn all about what it takes to create engaging multi‑platform content from the Eisteddfod”, while a live podcast with the First Minister for BBC Radio Cymru will round off the week’s broadcasting highlights. The festival’s diverse agenda underscores the Eisteddfod’s role as a living laboratory for language, arts, science and community engagement across Wales.