£1.1m partnership to boost community sport in Wales

New £1.1 million partnership will fund up to £30,000 grants for sport projects, targeting children and barriers to activity across Wales.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:53 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

£1.1 million will be channelled into community sport and activity projects across Wales over the next two years, with individual grants of up to £30,000 available to local groups.

The funding comes from a new partnership that brings together Actif North Wales, the Central South Active Partnership, the London Marathon Foundation and the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation.

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The London Marathon Foundation will provide the bulk of the money, contributing £600,000, while Actif North Wales and the Central South Active Partnership will each allocate £250,000, sourced through Sport Wales and the National Lottery.

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Both regional partnerships are among five established by Sport Wales to boost physical activity, and the second year’s investment hinges on continued lottery and Sport Wales support.

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Manon Rees‑O’Brien, regional director of Actif North Wales, said: “We know there is no single answer that works everywhere.” This investment will support local people and partners to come together to understand what’s getting in the way of people being active, particularly in places facing the greatest challenges, and build on the strengths that already exist within their communities.”

Grants will be awarded to projects that target children, young people and adults who face barriers to participation, ranging from lack of facilities to social exclusion.

Local residents, volunteers and community organisations will be consulted to identify the specific obstacles that prevent people from being active in their neighbourhoods.

Gavin Hawkey, managing director of the Central South Active Partnership, added: “We know that where a person lives and the environment around them has a huge impact on how likely they are to experience the benefits of regular movement.”

The North Wales partnership covers the six counties of the region, while the Central South partnership spans Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation, which has already invested £1 million in Welsh sport projects, will co‑ordinate the distribution of funds alongside its partners.

Its chair, Rob Cole, explained: “We know that being active can transform lives.” It can improve physical and mental wellbeing, build confidence, create friendships and give people a sense of belonging.

But we also know that not everyone has the same opportunities to take part.”

Previous Run 4 Wales initiatives include the Daily Mile, encouraging pupils to walk, jog or run a mile each school day, and Starting Blocs, which introduces children to athletics.

By targeting areas with the greatest need, the partnership hopes to close the gap in sport participation between affluent and deprived communities.

Local authorities will be asked to submit project proposals that demonstrate clear outcomes, measurable impact and a sustainable plan for continued activity after the grant period.

Funding will be released in instalments, with progress reports required to ensure that money is spent effectively and reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The scheme represents a coordinated effort to tackle inactivity, a recognised public‑health concern that costs the NHS billions each year.

If successful, the two‑year programme could become a model for future collaborations between charitable foundations, sport bodies and community groups across the UK.