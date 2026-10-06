Newport Rising Festival marks 187 years since Chartist uprising

Newport hosts a week‑long festival this autumn celebrating the 187th anniversary of the Chartist Rising, featuring talks, walks and a torch‑lit march.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:59 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Newport will host a city‑wide celebration from 28 October to 7 November, marking the 187th anniversary of the Chartist Rising.

The Newport Rising Festival 2026 brings together a programme of talks, walks and performances that trace the legacy of the 1839 uprising and its demand for democratic reform.

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Organisers say the festival will explore how the Chartist movement’s call for a secret ballot and broader political representation still resonates in contemporary Wales.

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In the original rising, more than 200 Chartists were arrested and twenty‑one faced charges of high treason.

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Leaders John Frost, Zephaniah Williams and William Jones were convicted and sentenced at Monmouth’s Shire Hall to be hanged, drawn and quartered – the last such sentence handed down in England and Wales.

This year’s line‑up includes a Chartist Legacy Lecture featuring Nick Lowles, chief executive of HOPE not hate, who will address the continuing relevance of radical activism.

Other events comprise a Chartist Cave Walk that retraces the route taken by the rebels, a Chartist Convention for scholars and activists, and a Radical Book Fair showcasing works on social justice.

Epic Theatre will stage performances that blend historical narrative with contemporary themes, adding a cultural dimension to the programme.

The festival’s highlight returns to the traditional torch‑lit march through Newport’s streets, a symbolic re‑enactment of the 1839 procession.

Following the march, participants will gather at the Corn Exchange and the Newport Rising Hub for evening entertainment and reflection.

While the march itself is free, organisers have made torches available for purchase, with proceeds earmarked to sustain the festival and promote the Chartist story.

A limited number of early‑bird torches remain, and tickets for most events are already on sale.

Organisers stress that additional events will be announced as the programme finalises, promising a comprehensive exploration of the Chartist impact on modern democracy.

The festival aims to provide a platform for debate on political change, social justice and the legacy of radical movements, linking past struggles with present‑day aspirations.

Local authorities and community groups have pledged support, highlighting Newport’s historic role in Welsh political history.

Visitors and residents alike are encouraged to engage with the range of activities, which together offer a rare opportunity to revisit a pivotal moment in the fight for democratic rights.

With its blend of history, culture and civic discussion, the Newport Rising Festival 2026 seeks to keep the spirit of the Chartist movement alive for a new generation.