Cabinet backs lease for major retailer at former Wilko unit

Pembrokeshire Council approves lease for a major high‑street retailer in Haverfordwest, clearing a key hurdle for the Riverside Shopping Centre redevelopment.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has given the green light to a lease for a major national retailer in the former Wilko unit at Haverfordwest’s Riverside Shopping Centre.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Friday 16 October, convened solely to consider the future of the 2–6 Old Bridge premises.

Advertisement

The vacant space, measuring roughly 31,430 sq ft, has remained empty since Wilko entered administration in 2023.

Advertisement

While the retailer’s identity is being kept confidential, local speculation has repeatedly pointed to Primark, though neither the council nor the prospective tenant has confirmed the link.

Advertisement

Council officials say the incoming tenant is a “major high street retailer” whose presence is expected to boost footfall, support neighbouring traders, create jobs and generate rental income for the authority.

The prospective tenant has already secured internal board approval, a sanction that remains valid until 31 October, prompting council leaders to aim for a swift conclusion.

Deputy council leader Cllr Paul Miller told The Herald: “We want to get this deal agreed and the building occupied as soon as possible.”

He added that completing the agreement before the end‑of‑month deadline would avoid the need for the retailer to seek renewed internal approval.

The council’s involvement goes beyond the lease, encompassing a substantial refurbishment programme.

When the property was returned to the council after Wilko’s collapse, surveys revealed the building’s condition to be poorer than initially thought, with defects to the roof and ageing fabric.

A £1.656 million redevelopment package was approved in March, but further inspections this year uncovered additional issues, leading to extra landlord works being agreed with the incoming retailer.

The revised overall cost has not been disclosed, with council officials insisting the figures must stay confidential while tendering proceeds.

Funding for the works is expected to come from a blend of grant funding, council borrowing and reserves earmarked for the Riverside estate.

Cllr Miller defended the financial case, stating any borrowing would be repaid “in fairly short order” through rental income from the new tenant.

He argued that a nationally recognised retailer would draw shoppers into Haverfordwest’s town centre, delivering benefits that extend beyond the council’s rent receipts.

The lease approval has already sparked interest in other vacant units across the Riverside site.

“It feels like momentum is building very nicely in Haverfordwest and this is the next step in the town’s regeneration journey,” Cllr Miller said.

The former Wilko unit was previously marketed at an asking rent of £150,000 a year, a figure that underscores the scale of the investment.

Its proximity to the newly opened public transport interchange adds strategic value, enhancing accessibility for shoppers.

While the retailer’s name remains under wraps, the size of the space would accommodate a substantial fashion or general‑merchandise store, keeping Primark in the realm of speculation.

The council’s cabinet decision marks a pivotal move toward finalising the Agreement for Lease, after which the retailer’s identity is expected to be announced.

Should the deal proceed, Haverfordwest could see one of its most prominent empty shops reopened, signalling a significant boost to the county town’s retail offering.