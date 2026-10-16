Pembrokeshire RNLI lifeguards mark 25 years with charity skydive

South Pembrokeshire lifeguards jumped from 10,000ft to fund equipment and training, while patrols continue through the October half‑term.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

South Pembrokeshire RNLI lifeguards marked 25 years of service with a 10,000ft charity skydive over the Swansea coastline, raising funds for the rescue charity. The jump capped a demanding summer on the county’s beaches, where lifeguards responded to a string of incidents from the May bank holiday heatwave to the final weekend at Freshwater West.

The RNLI’s beach lifeguard programme first arrived in Wales in 2008, seven years after its launch in Cornwall, and has since become the busiest in the nation. Official figures show Pembrokeshire lifeguards have saved 164 lives, rescued 1,799 people and assisted a further 15,513, the highest totals of any Welsh county.

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During the May bank holiday, crews rescued four swimmers and assisted six more as crowds flocked to the shoreline. In August, two paddleboarders were pulled from a rip current at Tenby Castle Beach, while teams at Whitesands and Newport each helped three beachgoers in difficulty.

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The season’s climax came at Freshwater West, where four people were rescued on the final weekend of patrols, including a casualty trapped underwater. The sky‑diving event was undertaken by a group of South Pembrokeshire lifeguards who leapt from a small aircraft at 10,000ft before gliding to the sea.

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“It was a fantastic way to celebrate the end of a busy season keeping people safe across our coastline, alongside marking this special 25th anniversary in lifeguard style,” said Ffion Mabey, a lifeguard who took part in the jump. Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Carl Amos explained that the challenge was “something entirely different” from the usual beach duties.

“As lifeguards, we’re used to facing challenges on the beach, responding to emergencies and helping people enjoy the coast safely.”

But jumping out of an aircraft at 10,000ft is something entirely different,” he said. Amos added that the skydive was intended to generate vital donations and to honour the generations of volunteers who have served since 2008.

“For us, this challenge is about more than the adrenaline.”

It’s about celebrating the proud history of RNLI lifeguards, recognising the dedication of those who have served over the past 25 years and helping ensure that this invaluable service continues into the future,” he continued. The fundraising page linked to the jump remains active, with proceeds earmarked for equipment, training and rescue operations along the Pembrokeshire coast.

Despite the summer’s end, RNLI patrols continue at Whitesands Beach in north Pembrokeshire, with weekend shifts from 10am to 6pm. Daily patrols will also run throughout the October half‑term, from 24 October until 1 November, to cover the influx of school‑holiday visitors.

Applications for the 2027 lifeguard season are slated to open in January, offering a “best summer job” for those keen to join the volunteer service. The RNLI stresses that community support and volunteer recruitment are essential to maintaining the lifesaving presence that has become a hallmark of Pembrokeshire’s coastline.