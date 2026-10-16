Wales backs healthier food as default

Over 77% of Welsh adults support making healthier food and drink the default in public venues, with strong demand for clear nutritional information.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

More than three‑quarters of Welsh adults back a policy that would make healthier food and drink the default choice in public settings, a new Public Health Wales survey reveals.

The poll shows 77 per cent of respondents support prioritising advertising, special offers and price promotions for healthier options, while only six per cent oppose the move.

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Even when the proposal would mean fewer promotions for less‑healthy products, 72 per cent still back the approach, with eight per cent expressing opposition.

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Overall, 81 per cent of those surveyed favour making healthier food and drink the default in publicly funded venues such as schools, hospitals, leisure centres and transport hubs.

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Support is strongest in education and health settings, where more than nine in ten respondents want healthier options to be the norm in schools, childcare facilities and hospitals.

In other healthcare environments, sports facilities and swimming pools, over 80 per cent back the same default‑healthy stance.

Across the board, at least 80 per cent of participants endorse focusing advertising, special offers and price promotions on healthier choices in schools, colleges, universities, childcare settings, hospitals and leisure venues.

Dr Ilona Johnson, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales, said the findings confirm a public desire for easier access to nutritious food when eating away from home.

“This study shows that people in Wales want it to be easier to make healthier choices when they are eating away from home.”

The survey, part of the Time to Talk Public Health series, sampled adults aged 16 and over from across Wales, mirroring the national profile in terms of age, sex, deprivation, ethnicity and health board.

Respondents also indicated a strong appetite for clear nutritional information on meals prepared outside the home.

Seventy per cent said food labelling should always be available, while a further 24 per cent would accept it on request.

For drinks, 66 per cent want nutritional details displayed at all times, and 27 per cent would be satisfied with information provided on request.

These figures echo earlier research suggesting Welsh consumers are keen to see healthier choices made more visible and affordable in everyday environments.

Policy experts note that shifting the default towards lower‑calorie, lower‑fat, lower‑sugar and lower‑salt options could involve expanding portion size ranges and offering non‑sugary drinks as the standard accompaniment.

Implementing such changes in schools and childcare settings could also align with existing nutrition standards, simplifying compliance for providers.

In hospitals and other health‑care sites, the move could dovetail with current public‑health campaigns aimed at reducing diet‑related disease.

Leisure centres and sports facilities, which often host large numbers of families, stand to benefit from clearer, healthier food environments that support active lifestyles.

Transport hubs, another focal point of the proposal, would see healthier snacks and drinks become the norm for commuters and travellers.

While the survey stops short of detailing specific legislative steps, the overwhelming public backing provides a strong mandate for policymakers to consider regulatory or incentive‑based measures.

Stakeholders in the food industry may need to adapt product ranges and promotional strategies to meet the clear preferences expressed by Welsh consumers.

As the debate continues, the data underscores a growing consensus that healthier food should no longer be a niche offering but the standard choice in public life.