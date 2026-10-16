Pembroke Dock councillor to quit amid hostility claims

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 11:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembroke Dock Labour councillor Joshua Beynon announced he will vacate his seat on Pembrokeshire County Council on 31 October, ending a decade of service.

Beynon, first elected at 19 in May 2017, said the decision follows a new career opportunity and a personally difficult year.

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He added that the loss of his father to cancer in November last year and the need to support his mother had weighed heavily on him.

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Beyond personal matters, Beynon warned that “growing hostility and abuse faced by people in public life” threatens the willingness of good candidates to stand for office.

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The councillor highlighted a range of attacks he has endured, including “personal attacks, death threats, abusive behaviour and a whole host of misinformation which continues to fester on social media.”

He argued that such conduct undermines public service, which should “lift people up, not pit neighbour against neighbour.”

Beynon’s tenure saw him serve as Mayor of Pembroke Dock, launch Pembrokeshire’s first Net Zero action plan and champion a new recycling system for the county.

He also oversaw improvements to the Pembroke Dock Memorial Park, supported local schools, and worked with Sport Pembrokeshire to broaden access to sport.

In housing, he backed the county’s house‑building programme and assisted constituents with issues ranging from social care to road maintenance.

While he praised the majority of interactions with fellow councillors and the public as positive, he said the “increasing hostility of being a public figure in today’s climate” cannot be ignored.

Beynon pointed to recent disqualifications of councillors by the Adjudication Panel for Wales as evidence that “the system can and does sanction individuals when conduct crosses a clear line.”

He cautioned, however, that punitive measures after the fact do not address the structural problems that generate such abuse.

“Free speech is a wonderful thing and should be protected, but that does not mean freedom from consequence or the absence of responsibility,” he said.

The councillor’s resignation comes amid a broader national conversation about the safety of elected officials and the impact of online hostility on democratic participation.

Local party officials thanked Beynon for his “dedication and honesty” over ten years, noting his role in advancing the county’s environmental and community agenda.

His departure will trigger a by‑election for the Pembroke Dock central ward, with the council set to confirm the timetable in the coming weeks.

Residents who have benefited from his support on housing, litter, and public rights of way expressed gratitude for his “determination and positivity” throughout his service.

As Pembrokeshire prepares for the upcoming election, the council faces the challenge of attracting new candidates willing to navigate the increasingly hostile political environment Beynon described.

“If we want people who look and come from backgrounds like us to represent us, we cannot continue down this path,” he warned.

The council’s chief executive confirmed that the resignation will be formally recorded on 31 October and that the vacancy will be filled according to statutory procedures.

Community groups have called for stronger safeguards against online abuse, urging the Welsh government to consider legislative reforms.

In his farewell message, Beynon thanked constituents, council staff and supporters, stating, “It has been an honour.”