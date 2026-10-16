Electronic observations near completion at Withybush Hospital

Withybush Hospital nears full rollout of e‑Obs, a digital system aimed at earlier detection of patient deterioration and reduced paperwork.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest is on the brink of completing the rollout of an electronic patient observation system that promises earlier detection of clinical deterioration and a cut‑back in paper‑based charting.

The e‑Obs platform, supplied by Alcidion, has already been introduced across adult inpatient wards at Glangwili Hospital, with work now advancing at Withybush and a series of community sites.

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By allowing nurses and other staff to record vital signs on handheld devices, the system feeds real‑time data to clinical teams, who can spot trends that may signal a patient’s condition is worsening.

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Health board officials say the digital shift should sharpen the accuracy and visibility of patient information, trim administrative burdens and free clinicians to spend more time at the bedside.

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“I’m delighted that the electronic observations system has now been successfully deployed across the adult inpatient wards at Glangwili.”

Dr Anthony Smith, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Chief Clinical Information Officer, highlighted that the system is already improving safety at Glangwili through better oversight and earlier recognition of patient decline.

He added that Hywel Dda is the first health board in Wales to implement electronic observations, positioning the project as a cornerstone of its wider digital transformation programme.

Chief Nursing Information Officer Anna Harries said the rollout has been driven by the expertise of health board staff rather than an external training model, keeping patient safety at the forefront while helping ward teams adapt to a significant change in working practice.

For patients in Pembrokeshire, the imminent completion at Withybush marks a key milestone, although the board has not set a precise date for the full switch‑over at the Haverfordwest site.

The implementation forms part of a broader digital agenda that spans the board’s hospital and community estate, with further deployments slated for 2026‑27 under a national programme coordinated by Digital Health and Care Wales.

“This is an exciting development for our patients and staff.”

Director of Finance and executive lead for digital services Huw Thomas said the e‑Obs system could underpin safer, more responsive treatment while reducing the time staff spend on paperwork.

Alcidion’s technology integrates with existing electronic health record platforms, enabling seamless data flow and reducing the risk of transcription errors that can arise from manual charting.

Early feedback from clinical staff at Glangwili indicates that the electronic charts are quicker to complete and provide instant visual alerts when vital signs breach predefined thresholds.

Hospital managers anticipate that the digital tool will also support audit and reporting functions, offering a clearer picture of patient outcomes across the board’s facilities.

Hywel Dda’s digital transformation programme, launched in recent years, aims to modernise patient pathways, improve data security and enhance the overall quality of care throughout the region.

As Withybush moves towards full adoption, the health board plans to monitor the impact on patient safety metrics, staff workload and the speed of clinical response.

Stakeholders will assess whether the electronic observations system can be scaled to other Welsh health boards, potentially setting a new standard for patient monitoring across the nation.