Great-grandson of Aberfan rescuer meets King and Queen

Noah Jones, great‑grandson of a 1966 Aberfan hero, presented a posy to Queen Camilla at the Senedd opening as the royal family prepares a visit to the village.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Noah Jones, the great‑grandson of a man who rescued children from the 1966 Aberfan disaster, shook hands with King Charles III and presented Queen Camilla with a posy at the Senedd’s official opening on Thursday, 15 October.

The ceremony, held in the historic chamber of the Welsh Parliament, also saw Noah’s younger brother Charlie standing beside them, while former Aberfan survivor Gareth Jones and rescue team veteran Len Moss watched from the gallery.

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Gareth Jones, who was pulled through a window to safety by Stephen Andrew – Noah’s great‑grandfather – on 21 October 1966, had visited Troedyrhiw Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil earlier this year to share his memories with pupils.

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During the visit, the class’s Noah showed a photograph of his great‑grandfather, prompting Gareth to recognise the man who had broken the window and shouted “run”.

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“It was a crazy coincidence,” said Noah’s mother, Gemma Bray, describing the unexpected link between the two families.

Gareth Jones called the encounter “a chance in a million”, adding that the reunion felt like a living tribute to the bravery displayed on that tragic day.

At the Senedd, the brothers presented a small posy of native Welsh flowers to Queen Camilla, a gesture that symbolised the enduring connection between the Aberfan community and the Crown.

After the formalities, Noah reflected on the moment, saying the meeting with the royal couple was “unforgettable” and joking that the hand the King shook was now his “royal hand”.

King Charles, addressing the assembled Members of the Senedd, said he was “deeply touched by the presence of representatives from the Aberfan community”.

He added that there could be “no finer witnesses to the strength of the Welsh – and the human – spirit”, acknowledging the resilience shown by survivors and families over six decades.

The monarch confirmed that he, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will travel to Aberfan next week, marking the 60th anniversary of the disaster that claimed 116 children and 28 adults.

Officials said the royal visit will include a wreath‑laying ceremony at the Aberfan Memorial Garden and a meeting with local residents, schools and emergency‑service representatives.

Aberfan’s disaster, triggered by the collapse of a colliery spoil tip onto the village school, remains one of Wales’s most harrowing tragedies, shaping safety regulations and community solidarity ever since.

Local councillor Rhys Morris noted that the presence of the royal family underscores the nation’s ongoing commitment to remembering the lives lost and the heroism displayed on that fateful day.

Len Moss, who worked alongside Stephen Andrew in the rescue effort, expressed pride in seeing the younger generation honoured, saying the ceremony highlighted “the power of memory and the importance of passing stories down”.

The Senedd’s opening, attended by senior Welsh politicians and dignitaries, also marked the launch of a new legislative programme aimed at bolstering community health and heritage projects across the region.

As the royal entourage prepares for their Aberfan visit, the town’s residents anticipate a day of reflection, with many hoping the ceremony will bring renewed attention to the lessons learned from the 1966 catastrophe.