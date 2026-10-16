Lulu to play Cardiff in April 2027 on UK tour

Lulu announces a Cardiff concert on 12 April 2027 as part of her three‑date UK tour, linked to her new album Let The Girl Sing Out.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lulu, the six‑decade‑long icon of British pop, has confirmed a Cardiff stop on her three‑date UK tour slated for April 2027.

The New Theatre in the capital will host the Scottish singer on 12 April, followed by performances at London’s Cadogan Hall on 13 April and Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre on 15 April.

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Tickets become available to fans who pre‑order her forthcoming sixteenth studio album, Let The Girl Sing Out, with the pre‑sale opening at 10 am on Tuesday 20 October 2026.

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The album, due for release on 22 January 2027 via The Orchard, marks Lulu’s first full‑length record in more than a decade.

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Recorded at the renowned Metrophonic Studios, the collection features songwriting input from Mark Taylor, Paul Barry, Lulu herself and her brother Billy Lawrie.

“Let The Girl Sing Out” showcases the vocalist’s enduring power, proving her voice remains compelling six decades after her debut.

Lulu’s latest single, “I’m In Love Again”, currently enjoys a place on BBC Radio 2’s A‑List, signalling strong radio support ahead of the album launch.

The pre‑order package includes exclusive access to the UK dates, with the general public sale scheduled for 10 am on Friday 30 October 2026.

Born in Glasgow, Lulu first broke into the charts in 1964 with a cover of The Isley Brothers’ “Shout”, which entered the UK Singles Chart’s top ten.

Her breakthrough came in 1967 after starring in the film To Sir, with Love, where she performed the title track “London”, a song that topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and became the year’s best‑selling single in America.

In 1969 she secured a Eurovision victory for the United Kingdom with “Boom Bang‑a‑Bang”, further cementing her status as a national favourite.

Among her diverse achievements, Lulu recorded the James Bond theme “The Man with the Golden Gun” and has collaborated with artists such as David Bowie.

Her contributions to music were recognised in 2017 when she was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

The upcoming tour will see Lulu return to live performance after a period focused on recording and television work, offering audiences a chance to hear classics alongside new material.

Cardiff’s New Theatre, a historic venue in the city centre, is set to stage a night that blends nostalgia with fresh songs from the forthcoming album.

Industry observers note that the timing of the tour aligns with a resurgence of interest in veteran performers, though the focus remains on Lulu’s own catalogue.

Fans who secure tickets through the pre‑order will also receive a digital copy of the new album upon its release.

The tour’s itinerary reflects a strategic selection of venues, each renowned for intimate acoustics that suit Lulu’s vocal style.

London’s Cadogan Hall, a former church turned concert hall, will host the second night, while Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre, a staple of Scottish entertainment, concludes the series.

Ticketing details have been made available via the artist’s official channels, with no involvement from third‑party agents.

Lulu’s enduring appeal, underscored by her recent chart success and forthcoming album, promises a memorable experience for Welsh audiences eager to welcome a living legend.