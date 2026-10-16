South Pembrokeshire lifeguards mark 25‑year milestone with charity skydive

Lifeguards celebrate 25 years of service by jumping from 10,000ft over Swansea, raising funds and highlighting a record of rescues across Pembrokeshire.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

South Pembrokeshire RNLI lifeguards celebrated a quarter‑century of coastal safety with a charity skydive over the Swansea shoreline at the start of September.

The high‑altitude jump, timed to the close of the lifeguard season, was billed as a “lifeguard style” finale to 25 years of volunteer service.

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Ffion Mabey, one of the divers, said: “It was a fantastic way to celebrate the end of a busy season keeping people safe across our coastline, alongside marking this special 25th anniversary in lifeguard style!”

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Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Carl Amos added that the jump was “not only to mark 25 years of RNLI lifeguards, but also to raise vital funds for the RNLI so we can continue our lifesaving work around the coast.”

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The RNLI’s beach lifeguard programme first arrived in Wales in Pembrokeshire in 2008, following its launch in Cornwall in 2001.

Since then, the south‑west Wales team has recorded 164 lives saved, 1,799 rescues and assistance to a further 15,513 beach‑goers.

The season proved busy, with a notable incident in August when lifeguards on Tenby’s Castle Beach rescued two paddleboarders caught in a rip current.

Amos reflected on the contrast between everyday beach duties and the skydive, noting: “As lifeguards, we’re used to facing challenges on the beach, responding to emergencies and helping people enjoy the coast safely.” But jumping out of an aircraft at 10,000ft is something entirely different!”

He also highlighted the broader purpose of the event, stating: “For us, this challenge is about more than the adrenaline.” It’s about celebrating the proud history of RNLI lifeguards, recognising the dedication of those who have served over the past 25 years and helping ensure that this invaluable service continues into the future.”

RNLI lifeguards continue to patrol the coast from 10 am to 6 pm on weekends at Whitesands Beach in North Pembrokeshire, with daily patrols scheduled for the October half‑term from 24 October to 1 November.

Applications for the 2027 lifeguard season are set to open in January, inviting new volunteers to join the team.

The charity skydive, organised by the South Pembrokeshire team, raised a further sum for the RNLI’s equipment, training and rescue operations, reinforcing the volunteer‑driven model that underpins the service.

With the milestone marked and fundraising goals met, the lifeguards look ahead to another summer of safeguarding the coastline for residents and visitors alike.