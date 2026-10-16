WRU chair faces call for new ownership model

New WRU chair Lyndon Faulkner sparks debate on whether Wales can sustain its benefactor‑driven rugby structure amid economic pressures.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lyndon Faulkner’s appointment as chair of the Welsh Rugby Union has reignited a debate over the long‑term sustainability of professional rugby in Wales.

Former Wales international Paul Thorburn, now a business consultant, warned that the sport’s reliance on privately owned, benefactor‑backed regional teams may be untenable.

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Thorburn noted that while private investors have “made a significant contribution to Welsh rugby over many years”, some have “ignored basic business principles by overspending on players”.

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He argued that the current model leaves regions “frequently facing financial uncertainty, with some effectively living year to year”.

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The column highlighted the Celtic Warriors’ collapse after a single season and the repeated WRU interventions at Cardiff and the Dragons as evidence of a fragile system.

When private ownership falters, the Union often becomes “the lender or owner of last resort”, Thorburn wrote, prompting the question of whether a centrally controlled structure could offer greater security.

He compared Wales with Ireland and Scotland, where professional rugby is overseen directly by the national unions.

In Ireland, the IRFU’s centralised approach “has enabled greater control over player development, financial planning and long‑term investment”, reducing dependence on individual benefactors.

Scotland’s newer model, though still evolving, follows a similar path of union‑led governance.

Thorburn stressed that Wales faces “greater economic challenges than many competing rugby nations”, making a privately funded regional structure appear increasingly risky.

He asked what would happen if a benefactor withdrew support, noting that “there appears to be no guarantee that alternative investors will be available”.

Without a reliable fallback, the WRU would likely be forced to step in again, he warned.

The column also reminded readers that the bulk of player development occurs at community clubs, schools and local environments, not within the professional regions.

“It is volunteers, coaches, parents and club officials who provide the foundation on which future professional and international players are built”, Thorburn said.

He called for any long‑term strategy to prioritise investment in grassroots rugby, arguing that without a strong base the professional game “ultimately has no sustainable talent pipeline”.

Economic realities were also highlighted: household disposable income in Wales remains lower than much of the United Kingdom, and business investment lags behind richer regions.

Competing financially with England and France for talent, Thorburn argued, is unrealistic, and reliance on benefactors “will be tempted, with the result that salaries are inflated well beyond the means of the business”.

He urged a pragmatic approach, suggesting that success will come from “building a sustainable structure that maximises the resources available” rather than increasing spending.

The piece questioned the impact of overseas signings on the Welsh player pathway, noting that a “balance between strengthening teams in the short term and providing opportunities for Welsh‑qualified players” is essential.

Thorburn warned that World Rugby’s eligibility changes have led to a “shameful merry‑go‑round and a loss of national identity”, undermining the purpose of national pathways.

He concluded that the central issue is not the number of professional regions but whether the current ownership model can deliver “financial security and strategic stability required for future generations”.

With Faulkner at the helm, Thorburn sees an opportunity for an open conversation on governance, sustainability and long‑term planning for Welsh rugby.