Former tour guide bears mace as King and Queen open Senedd

Delyth Lewis, manager of the Welsh Youth Parliament, carried the historic mace at the Senedd’s seventh term opening, joined by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and youth representatives.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A former Senedd tour guide led the ceremonial procession that marked the opening of the Welsh Parliament’s seventh term, carrying the historic mace before King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Thursday, 15 October.

Delyth Lewis, now manager of the Welsh Youth Parliament, was the mace‑bearer, a role usually reserved for senior Senedd Commission staff.

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The mace, a gift from the Parliament of New South Wales in 2006, was carried ahead of the Members of the Senedd into the Siambr and placed in its sconce before the Llywydd’s chair to signal the start of a new parliamentary session.

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Lewis, who first joined the Senedd as a tour guide in 2002 after studying history and politics at Aberystwyth University, described the appointment as “a huge privilege”.

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Since launching the Welsh Youth Parliament in 2018, she has overseen a network of 180 youth members and more than 40 youth organisations across Wales.

Two youth parliament representatives, Ffiôn‑Hâf Scott and Aryan Gupta, walked beside her, highlighting the body’s growing influence on Welsh decision‑making.

“It was great and really important that they were front and centre of proceedings today because decisions here will ultimately affect their future.” It was great they had a role to play,” Lewis said.

Deputy committee clerk Lukas Santos Evans, originally from São Paulo, Brazil, served as deputy mace‑bearer, marking a personal milestone after a decade in Wales.

Evans reflected on the moment, saying: “It was such an honour.” Going round the corner, the sun flashed into my eyes and I just stopped and thought about where I have come from.

Having the opportunity to lead the procession into the Senedd felt like a real privilege.”

He added that the Llywydd’s address resonated deeply, noting the speech’s tribute to migrants who have made Wales their home.

“It really spoke to me because that is the story of my life,” Evans said. “To be in this place that represents the whole of Wales, and to do that alongside colleagues, was a plus.”

Llywydd Huw Irranca‑Davis opened the ceremony with remarks on Wales’s inclusive identity, acknowledging the contributions of those who have settled in the country.

The King and Queen observed the proceedings from the Senedd’s public gallery, joining the dignitaries and senior officials in the historic chamber.

Members of the Senedd followed the mace into the chamber, where the ceremonial object was placed on the table before the Llywydd’s seat, signalling the formal commencement of the new term.

The opening ceremony, attended by senior politicians, royal representatives and youth parliament members, underscored the Senedd’s commitment to involving younger voices in legislative processes.

As the session begins, the Senedd will address a range of policy priorities, from climate action to health and education, with the youth parliament poised to contribute to forthcoming debates.