Michael Sheen praised for patient response to neurodivergent interviewer

A clip from The Assembly shows Michael Sheen giving space to a neurodivergent interviewer, sparking praise for his compassion and respect across social media.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Michael Sheen’s calm and respectful reply to a neurodivergent interviewer has gone viral after a clip from the BBC programme The Assembly resurfaced online.

The short excerpt shows interview‑er Leo, who takes a moment to gather his thoughts before asking a question about the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

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Rather than rush or interrupt, Sheen waits patiently, allowing Leo the time he needs to frame his query.

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When Leo finally asks, “You say that there is no other writer than Dylan Thomas.” Do you relate to his work more on a personal level because you are both Welsh?” the actor leans in and smiles.

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“That’s a fantastic question, so Dylan Thomas comes from Swansea, I come from Port Talbot which is just next to Swansea.” I mean a lot of his poetry I don’t understand.

I mean it’s quite hard to understand what he’s writing about, but it sort of makes you feel something and it conjures up images in your head. It definitely kind of resonates with me I think because a lot of his references are my references.

A lot of things that he describes are places that I know that I’ve been to, near where I live. I find the way he writes just really exciting and vivid and vital, and I suppose quite Celtic, and so quite Welsh.

The actor’s measured answer, acknowledging both the difficulty of Thomas’s verse and the shared geography of their upbringing, struck a chord with viewers.

One Instagram user wrote, “The level of understanding & acceptance that Michael Sheen shows in this is a lesson that many people could do with learning.”

A third comment praised the actor’s demeanor, noting, “The way Michael sheen smiles at Leo.” What a genuine and compassionate gentleman he is.”

The Assembly is a Welsh‑produced interview series that gives autistic, neurodivergent and learning‑disabled interviewers the freedom to lead conversations with celebrities without a scripted agenda.

Its format deliberately removes the pressure of traditional celebrity interviews, allowing interviewers to ask questions in their own rhythm and style.

Sheen appeared on the programme in 2024, speaking about his career, personal life and strong Welsh identity before the Dylan Thomas exchange.

The moment has been highlighted online as a clear example of patience and respect, with the clip shared widely across social media platforms.

Fans and cultural commentators alike have lauded the actor for demonstrating how a simple act of “holding space” can foster genuine connection, especially when the interviewer’s neurodivergent needs are acknowledged.

As the discussion continues, the clip reinforces The Assembly’s mission to showcase diverse voices and to remind public figures of the impact of thoughtful listening.