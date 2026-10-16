Monmouthshire services twice as hard to reach, says Senedd member

Plaid Cymru MP highlights fuel‑cost disparity and calls for Westminster relief as Welsh rural communities struggle with access to GPs, pharmacies and childcare.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Essential services such as GPs, pharmacies and childcare are “twice as hard” to reach in Monmouthshire than in other parts of Wales, a Senedd Member warned after Westminster left the country out of a fuel‑cost relief scheme.

Plaid Cymru’s Matthew Jones MS raised the concern with First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth during a Senedd debate on Tuesday, pressing for action to improve reliability and access for rural and semi‑rural communities.

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The UK Government’s Rural Fuel Duty Relief Scheme currently subsidises fuel in hard‑to‑reach areas of England and Scotland, but the relief has not been extended to any part of Wales.

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Jones added that the disparity leaves Welsh rural residents facing higher travel costs to reach basic health and childcare provision, compounding the difficulty of accessing services already described as twice as hard.

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In response, Plaid Cymru has introduced a “rural‑proofing duty” that will compel the Welsh Government and other public bodies to formally assess the impact of their decisions on rural life.

The proposal has won backing from farming unions, who argue that a systematic assessment is essential to protect the livelihoods of those living outside urban centres.

Welsh Labour, however, has criticised the duty as overly focused on reviews and administrative processes, warning that it may not deliver the immediate improvements rural communities are seeking.

Jones welcomed the Welsh Government’s commitment to “make life in rural communities easier,” but reiterated that without Westminster’s participation the fuel‑cost gap will persist.

He urged the UK Government to treat Wales in the same way as England and Scotland, arguing that parity in the Rural Fuel Duty Relief Scheme is a prerequisite for any lasting improvement in service accessibility.

The debate continues in the Senedd as both parties seek practical solutions, while residents of Monmouthshire and other rural counties await concrete measures to ease the burden of accessing essential services.