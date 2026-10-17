Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir releases new single ‘Absolution’

The 38‑member choir, famed for its Britain’s Got Talent win, launches the track ahead of its debut album ‘This Is Home’, spotlighting rural isolation.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 10:55 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir has issued its latest single, “Absolution”, ahead of the release of its debut album. The track arrived on digital platforms on 9 October, two weeks before the full album “This Is Home” is scheduled for 20 November.

The 38‑strong ensemble, which first emerged in 2025, was initially assembled as part of a promotional drive for Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone beer and cider range. Since then the choir has evolved into a vehicle for highlighting the pressures confronting Wales’s farming communities.

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Its repertoire now tackles themes of rural isolation, long working hours and the mental‑health challenges that can accompany life on the land. “Absolution” is intended to encourage listeners to step back from daily pressures and reconnect through conversation, laughter and song.

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The single was written and produced by Simon Gwilliam, with co‑writer Hazell Tratt, and recorded at Real World Studios. Clarkson, who founded the choir, has praised the project for giving a voice to agricultural workers.

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He noted that the group’s growth from a marketing gimmick to a recognised cultural act reflects a broader appetite for rural stories. The choir’s profile rose dramatically after its triumph on Britain’s Got Talent, where it became the first choir to win the competition.

Its victory was also notable for being achieved with an original composition, a first for any musical act on the show. Following the win, the choir performed “One Day Like This” at the National Television Awards, opening the ceremony at the O2 arena in London.

That appearance cemented its status as a national act and broadened its audience beyond the farming sector. During the summer, the choir took the stage at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, one of Wales’s largest agricultural gatherings.

The performance was billed as a message about community cohesion and the importance of supporting those who work the countryside. Audience members reported that the choir’s harmonies resonated strongly amid the bustling fairground atmosphere.

“Absolution” follows that live exposure, offering a studio‑crafted reflection on the same issues raised on the showground. The single’s lyrical focus on stepping away from everyday strain aligns with the choir’s broader advocacy for mental‑health awareness in rural Wales.

Industry observers have highlighted the timing of the release, noting that it arrives as discussions about farmer wellbeing gain momentum in Welsh policy circles. The choir’s upcoming UK tour, slated for spring 2027, will see it perform at venues including Swansea Grand Theatre on 1 April and Birmingham Symphony Hall on 13 March.

Further dates are set for the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Tour organisers describe the itinerary as the choir’s first full‑scale national circuit, aiming to bring its message to urban audiences as well as rural ones.

Ticket sales are being handled through standard box‑office channels, with no direct promotional links included in this report. “This Is Home”, the forthcoming album, will compile “Absolution” alongside other tracks that explore the lived experience of farm life.

The album’s title reflects the choir’s intention to celebrate the sense of belonging that many agricultural workers feel for their land and communities. Critics have praised the choir’s ability to blend traditional choral techniques with contemporary songwriting.

Its blend of harmonies and lyrical storytelling has been described as both uplifting and poignant. The choir’s members, drawn from farms across Wales, continue to balance their musical commitments with demanding agricultural duties.

Many participants have spoken about the camaraderie forged through rehearsals, noting that the choir provides a rare social outlet. In a recent interview, a member from Carmarthenshire explained that the weekly sessions help alleviate the sense of solitude that can accompany farm work.

The group’s management emphasises that the project remains a grassroots initiative, despite its growing national profile. Funding for the choir’s activities has been sourced from a mixture of private sponsorship, charitable grants and revenue from music sales.

“Absolution” is now available on major streaming services and digital download platforms. Listeners are encouraged to explore the track as a prelude to the full album, which promises a deeper dive into the narratives of Wales’s farming heartland.

The release marks another milestone for a choir that began as a marketing concept and has become a cultural ambassador for rural Wales.