Hay-on-Wye ranks fifth best‑value autumn staycation spot

Hay‑on‑Wye secures the top Welsh spot in a UK staycation value ranking, praised for free attractions and high visitor satisfaction despite pricey hotels.

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✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 12:03 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Hay‑on‑Wye has been placed fifth in a UK‑wide ranking of the best‑value destinations for an autumn staycation, the highest position achieved by any Welsh location.

The assessment was carried out by researchers from credit‑card provider Zable, who examined visitor satisfaction, attraction ratings and accommodation costs across the country.

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Hay‑on‑Wye, famed for its bookshops and the annual Hay Festival, scored strongly for visitor experience, with 82 % of its local attractions receiving four‑star or higher ratings.

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The town’s flagship attraction, Hay Castle, is free to enter, bolstering its appeal to budget‑conscious travellers.

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Despite the strong value rating, the average nightly price for a hotel in Hay‑on‑Wye tops the list of the ten locations surveyed, at £252.75.

The research placed Fowey in Cornwall at the summit of the ranking, boasting a 91 % four‑star‑plus attraction rating.

Cambridge, Padstow and Hebden Bridge occupied the second, third and fourth slots respectively, each outperforming Hay‑on‑Wye on price but trailing on overall satisfaction scores.

The timing of the study coincides with the town’s busy autumn calendar, highlighted by the Hay Festival’s Winter Weekend programme.

From 26 to 29 November, Hay Castle will host more than 60 writers, artists and performers as part of the festival’s seasonal offering.

Organisers have promoted the event as a cultural boost for the town, drawing visitors who combine literary events with the town’s historic charm.

Local accommodation providers anticipate a surge in bookings, with many rooms already reserved for the festival dates.

Tourism officials in Powys note that the ranking reinforces Hay‑on‑Wye’s reputation as a cost‑effective yet culturally rich getaway.

“The town offers a unique blend of heritage, literature and natural beauty, making it an attractive option for families and couples alike,” a spokesperson for the Powys County Council said.

Travel advisers have highlighted the town’s compact centre, where visitors can walk between independent bookshops, cafés and the castle without needing a car.

Public transport links remain limited, prompting many visitors to rely on private vehicles, a factor that contributes to the higher average hotel price.

Parking facilities around Hay Castle have been expanded ahead of the Winter Weekend, aiming to accommodate the expected influx of guests.

Local businesses report a noticeable uptick in footfall during the autumn months, with cafés and restaurants reporting higher sales than the same period last year.

Economic analysts suggest that the combination of cultural events and favourable value rankings could sustain the town’s tourism growth into the winter season.

Hay‑on‑Wye’s position in the Zable study may also influence future travel planning for UK residents seeking affordable short breaks.

Travel platforms have already begun featuring the town in their “best‑value” recommendation lists for October and November trips.

While the accommodation cost remains the highest among the top ten, the free entry to Hay Castle and the high attraction ratings offset the expense for many visitors.

Overall, the research underscores Hay‑on‑Wye’s appeal as a destination where cultural richness and visitor satisfaction outweigh the premium hotel rates.

Tourists are encouraged to book early for the Winter Weekend, as availability is expected to diminish quickly given the town’s rising profile.