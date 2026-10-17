Pembrokeshire drink beats global giants at Grocer awards

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 12:32 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Barti’s Sea Buckthorn Fizz has been named Category Champion in the Alcoholic Drinks section of The Grocer New Product Awards 2026, out‑performing global brands such as Smirnoff and Cointreau. The award was announced on Friday 16 October, placing the Pembrokeshire‑based label ahead of a finalist field that also featured Carling, Damm and MOTH.

Founder Jonathan Williams, who launched the brand on the Pembrokeshire coast, said the triumph marks a “huge moment” for the small independent business. Barti’s ready‑to‑drink cocktail range now includes the Sea Buckthorn Fizz, Barti & Apple and Barti Ginger & Lemon Iced Tea, each marketed as a premium, flavour‑forward alternative to mass‑market mixes.

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The latest accolade brings the drink’s tally to six national and international honours this year, adding to five awards the brand secured at the World Drinks Awards 2026 earlier in the year. “To see a small drinks brand from Pembrokeshire going up against some of the biggest names in the industry and coming away as Category Champion is pretty special.”

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“We’ve always believed that being a small, independent brand gives us the freedom to do things differently, from the ingredients we use to the flavours we create.” “Sea Buckthorn Fizz is a great example of that.”

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It’s something a little unexpected, and seeing it recognised on a national stage alongside brands like Smirnoff and Cointreau is a huge moment for us. “We’re incredibly proud to be flying the flag for Pembrokeshire and showing what Welsh drinks businesses can achieve.”

The fizz is flavoured with sea buckthorn, a bright orange berry native to coastal regions, and is blended with hand‑picked laver seaweed harvested from the Pembrokeshire shoreline.

Williams says the use of wild, locally sourced ingredients underpins the brand’s identity and differentiates it from the synthetic flavour profiles common in larger competitors. Since its launch, Barti has expanded from a niche product sold in a handful of coastal cafés to national distribution through major supermarkets and independent retailers across the UK.

The Grocer New Product Awards assess entries on originality, consumer appeal and product performance, meaning Barti’s win reflects both creative formulation and strong market response. Industry observers note that the victory highlights the growing credibility of Welsh‑origin drinks on a national stage, reinforcing Pembrokeshire’s reputation for culinary innovation.

Competing against established multinational labels, Barti’s success demonstrates that small producers can meet the same rigorous standards of quality and consumer demand. The award is expected to boost the brand’s shelf presence, with retailers likely to increase orders to meet heightened interest following the publicity.

Williams added that the team will continue to explore unconventional Welsh ingredients, aiming to broaden the portfolio while maintaining the coastal ethos that defines Barti. As the Welsh food and drink sector seeks greater export opportunities, the recognition serves as a tangible example of how regional producers can achieve international acclaim without compromising their local roots.

With the Category Champion title now secured, Barti joins a select group of Welsh brands that have broken through the UK’s highly competitive beverage market.