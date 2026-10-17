Nurse stripped of registration after £750k theft from 99‑year‑old

Rebecca Burwood, deputy manager at Bryn Yr Haul Care Home, was struck off for misusing a 99‑year‑old resident’s funds, including house transfer, cash withdrawals and cosmetic surgery.

Photo credit: BBC

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 9:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A nurse has been struck off the register after stealing £750,000 from a vulnerable 99‑year‑old resident at Bryn Yr Haul Care Home in Mold, Flintshire.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing concluded Rebecca Louise Burwood, deputy manager at the home, abused her position between 2017 and 2023 to divert the pensioner’s funds for personal benefit.

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Burwood became the resident’s lasting power of attorney while also overseeing her day‑to‑day care, giving her unfettered access to the woman’s bank account and property.

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Evidence showed more than £370,000 left the pensioner’s account over five years, including £160,000 withdrawn in cash from ATMs.

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The nurse persuaded the woman to transfer ownership of her £400,000 house, then used the proceeds for home improvements, utility bills and council tax.

She also directed the money into a £20,000 car purchase and a £9,000 campervan, claiming the vehicles were needed for “days outs”.

A further £150,000 was spent on cosmetic surgery and interior renovations, according to the panel’s findings.

Burwood told the tribunal the resident had asked her to withdraw cash and donate between £250 and £500 each week to charities for the blind or heart conditions.

Her legal representative, Victoria Rees, relayed the resident’s words: “she didn’t want anything to be left by the time she died, as she didn’t want the government to have her money”.

Bank staff who examined the case said Burwood was “almost blackmailing” the woman to have the account restrictions lifted.

The panel heard a fellow nurse overhear Burwood say, “I will give you the money back” and “sign here”, evidence of financial abuse.

The resident later told safeguarding staff she was shocked by the amount taken from her account, but declined to press charges, describing Burwood as a friend.

The NMC panel described Burwood’s conduct as a “sustained, calculated course of conduct” that weaponised the trust placed in her.

It added her actions were “deplorable”, “morally culpable” and fell “far below the standards expected of a registered nurse”.

The panel also found her conduct “morally reprehensible, showed premeditated behaviour and indicated a deep‑seated attitudinal problem”.

The hearing concluded her fitness to practise was impaired by serious misconduct, resulting in a striking‑off order that removes her from the nursing register.

James Bradford, operations director at Bryn Yr Haul, said the team was “deeply saddened by this incident” and “extend our sincere apologies to everyone affected”.

He added, “The welfare and safeguarding of our residents remain our absolute priority,” and confirmed that management structures and safeguarding policies have been reviewed.

The victim, who died shortly after the investigation, was left with enough money to cover only 23 months of care before council support would have been required.

North Wales Police continue to investigate the financial abuse, while the NMC’s decision underscores the profession’s commitment to protecting vulnerable patients.