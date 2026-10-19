Bargoed, Caerphilly, Falcons and Bedwas top Welsh rugby tables

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 3:42 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Four Welsh rugby clubs have emerged as leaders in their respective leagues after the latest round of fixtures, with Bargoed, Caerphilly, Abertysswg Falcons and Bedwas Athletic all sitting at the summit of their divisions.

Division leaders after weekend action

Bargoed secured the top spot in its division, matching the performances of its rivals and establishing a clear lead heading into the next set of matches. The club’s position reflects a consistent run of results that have seen it outpace competitors throughout the season.

Caerphilly also finished the weekend in first place, maintaining its momentum and reinforcing its status as a contender for promotion. The team’s standing demonstrates a sustained level of play that has kept it ahead of other clubs in the same tier.

Falcons and Athletic join the leaders’ table

Abertysswg Falcons claimed the leading position in their division, joining the ranks of clubs that have demonstrated dominance over recent fixtures. Their ascent to the top underscores a series of successful outings that have propelled them ahead of rivals.

Bedwas Athletic completed the quartet of division leaders, confirming its place at the forefront of its league. The club’s performance over the weekend has solidified its claim to the top of the table, setting the stage for a competitive run-in to the season’s end.

Supporters of each side are likely to celebrate the achievements, as the clubs look to build on their current standings and pursue further success in the coming weeks.