Ysgol Bro Preseli hosts open evening for families in Crymych

The Welsh‑medium school’s secondary campus opens its doors on Monday, offering tours, staff talks and showcases of sport and arts programmes.

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 4:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ysgol Bro Preseli will welcome families to its secondary campus in Crymych this evening, with an open evening running from 17:00 to 19.30 on Monday, 19 October 2026. Prospective pupils, parents and current students are invited to explore the school’s facilities, meet staff and see the Welsh‑medium curriculum in action. The event forms part of the school’s effort to showcase its all‑age approach and the breadth of opportunities on offer for learners aged three to 19.

All‑age Welsh‑medium education and recent inspection praise

Formed in 2022 through the merger of Ysgol y Frenni and Ysgol y Preseli, Ysgol Bro Preseli is Pembrokeshire’s first all‑age Welsh‑medium school. The institution provides continuous education from early years through to post‑16, allowing pupils to progress within a single community. Inspectors from Estyn highlighted the school’s strong emphasis on inclusion, wellbeing and a sense of belonging in their 2025 report, noting positive relationships between pupils and staff and a supportive learning environment.

The school’s motto, “Gwreiddiau a Gorwelion” – Roots and Horizons – reflects its ambition to blend a robust Welsh‑language identity with wider horizons for learners. The Estyn findings praised pupils’ pride in both their school and the local area, underscoring the success of the school’s holistic ethos.

Sport, creativity and extracurricular showcase

During the open evening, families will be able to discover the range of sporting activities available, including rugby, football, hockey, netball, basketball, athletics, cricket and show‑jumping. The school also promotes expressive arts such as music, choir, orchestra, art, drama, recitation and school productions, describing these programmes as vital for building confidence, teamwork and lasting interests.

Demonstrations and presentations are scheduled throughout the two‑hour visit, giving attendees a chance to see classrooms in use and to hear directly from teachers about the school’s approach to learning. Current pupils and their families are also welcome, creating a lively atmosphere that reflects the community‑centred nature of the institution.

Post‑16 information and contact details

A separate open evening for post‑16 students was originally slated for 22 October but has been rescheduled to Thursday, 12 November. Families are advised to contact the school to confirm the exact time and any further arrangements. For additional information, the school’s website and telephone line at 01239 831000 remain available.

Ysgol Bro Preseli’s open evening offers a comprehensive glimpse into a school that combines a strong Welsh‑language foundation with extensive extracurricular provision, aiming to attract families seeking a supportive and vibrant educational environment for their children.