Cwmfelinfach shopkeepers clash over premises licence

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 12:33 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two shopkeepers in Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly County Borough, are locked in a dispute over who should hold the premises licence for alcohol sales at Maindee Convenience Store, prompting a Caerphilly Council licensing committee to consider an unusual “shadow licence” request.

Licence Application Sparks Conflict

Senthuran Navayugan lodged an application for a new premises licence for the shop at 4‑5 Maindee Road, asserting that he is the main person responsible for trading at the outlet. The application was immediately challenged by Theepa Jegatheeswaran, who already holds a premises licence for the same premises. The committee was told the two parties are embroiled in an ongoing business dispute and separate civil legal proceedings concerning the ownership of the business.

Navayugan’s representative, Nick Semper of The Licensing Guys, described the relationship between the two shopkeepers as having “broken down.” He argued that there is “not a shred of evidence” within Mrs Jegatheeswaran’s objection which “challenges or criticises in any way” the operation of the premises under his client. Semper added that neither council departments nor the police have raised any concerns about issuing a new licence to Mr Navayugan.

Representing Mrs Jegatheeswaran, Naga Rajesh rejected the claim that his client had been absent from her duties as the shop’s licence holder. He alleged that she had been “pushed away” from the business for a time and accused the new application of being submitted “in bad faith” to “unilaterally establish an authority over the premises” amid the wider legal dispute. Rajesh insisted the case does not fit a typical “shadow licence” scenario because it does not involve a landlord and a tenant, describing the situation as “cloudy” and “volatile.”

He urged the committee to “consider the circumstances very carefully.” This is not the right time to issue this licence,” and added, “Let them complete the legal dispute and then re‑establish who is managing the premises.

Council Committee Weighs Legal and Practical Issues

Licensing manager Lee Morgan clarified that the committee’s remit is “not to referee the business dispute or to interfere in it”, but to decide whether an additional licence should be granted. He noted that while it is “permissible albeit unusual” for two licence holders to exist at the same location, “shadow licence” arrangements are normally agreed between landlords and tenants.

Committee chairman Cllr Shane Williams acknowledged the complexity of the case, describing it as “a bit messy” for members to navigate. The council’s licensing committee retired to deliberate on the evidence presented and indicated that a decision will be issued within five working days.

Next Steps and Potential Outcomes

If the committee approves Navayugan’s application, the shop would operate under two concurrent licences, a scenario that, while rare, is not prohibited under current licensing regulations. However, the decision could be challenged if the ongoing civil proceedings resolve in favour of one party, potentially rendering a dual‑licence arrangement untenable.

Both parties remain entrenched in their positions, and the outcome of the council’s deliberation will likely influence the direction of the broader ownership dispute. Local residents and regular patrons of Maindee Convenience Store are watching closely, as the licence decision will affect the availability of alcohol sales in the community.

The licensing committee’s forthcoming ruling will set a precedent for how similar “shadow licence” requests are handled when intertwined with private legal battles, balancing regulatory flexibility with the need for clear operational responsibility.