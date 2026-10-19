Heat and algae stress Wye salmon and trout

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 12:54 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Heat and algal growth have pushed the River Wye’s salmon and trout to the brink of survival this summer, the first quarterly water‑quality report reveals. The data, gathered by a continuous monitoring buoy deployed in June, shows a combination of record temperatures, low oxygen and elevated pH that together create a hostile environment for the river’s prized fish.

The buoy, installed by AquaWatch and Haigh Environmental, records water temperature, dissolved oxygen, pH, turbidity and electrical conductivity every fifteen minutes. Over the three‑month period it logged more than 35,000 individual measurements, providing a detailed picture of the river’s condition during the hottest weeks of the year.

Heat spikes and thermal stress

The temperature data points to heat as the dominant pressure on the river’s inhabitants. “Of the conditions we measure, heat was the biggest pressure on the river’s inhabitants this quarter.” The warmest reading reached 27.9°C at four in the afternoon on 26 June, and roughly one in ten readings exceeded 24°C. Such temperatures trigger thermal stress in salmon and trout, a condition that “means that growth rates decline, and there can be adverse effects on cellular function leading to mortality.”

When water climbs into the high‑20s, fish instinctively retreat to cooler, deeper sections of the channel and reduce feeding activity. “As a consequence, fish tend to seek out cooler, deeper water and feed less,” the report notes, underscoring the likely impact on both individual health and broader population dynamics.

Oxygen fluctuations and algal growth

Oxygen levels have been equally concerning. Almost half of all readings fell below the 9 mg l⁻¹ threshold identified as comfortable for salmon and trout, and around six in ten of those lower readings occurred overnight. “Oxygen and pH showed strong plant and algal growth through the hottest weeks,” the analysis states, linking daytime oxygen spikes to photosynthesis and nocturnal drops to respiration.

Elevated pH compounds the stress. For much of the quarter the river’s pH rose above 8.0, the upper limit of the ideal range, peaking at 9.2 and regularly approaching 9 on August afternoons. Such alkaline conditions, driven by prolific algal blooms, further erode the suitability of the water for cold‑water species.

Ongoing monitoring and future outlook

The buoy’s continuous data stream will underpin quarterly reports, with the next update scheduled for December. AquaWatch and Haigh Environmental intend the series to track seasonal trends and inform river‑management strategies. While the current findings paint a bleak picture for the Wye’s salmon and trout, the forthcoming data will reveal whether cooler autumn conditions can restore a more favourable balance.

Stakeholders, from anglers to conservation groups, are now faced with the challenge of mitigating heat‑related stressors and managing algal growth to safeguard the river’s ecological health. The detailed, high‑frequency measurements provide a vital tool for assessing the effectiveness of any interventions as the year progresses.