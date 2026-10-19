Haverfordwest to unveil 25ft Christmas tree in Castle Square

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 6:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 25‑foot Christmas tree will dominate Haverfordwest’s Castle Square this year after the town council authorised a new lighting system and a larger festive display. At an emergency committee meeting on 8 October, councillors approved a £4,235 spend, plus VAT, for wireless switches and timers that will control the square’s illumination. The upgrade is timed to coincide with the town’s traditional switch‑on ceremony and will follow the Remembrance service scheduled for 8 November.

Council green‑lights a bigger tree and modern controls

The decision to install a taller tree marks a shift from previous years, when a smaller fixture occupied the centre of the square. Council minutes from September record that the former contractor’s switching system was removed after a change of contractor, leaving the square without a permanent control solution. The October meeting confirmed that the new tree, standing around 25 feet high, will be the principal festive focal point for Haverfordwest.

To support the larger display, the council approved the purchase and installation of wireless light switches and programmable timers. The £4,235 allocation, exclusive of VAT, covers both the supply of the equipment and the labour required to fit it before the festive season begins. The timers will allow the lights to be switched off automatically overnight, addressing concerns raised after the previous system’s removal.

Planning the frontage of St Mary’s Church

Alongside the tree, councillors gave the town clerk authority to explore decorative options for the frontage of St Mary’s Church. Discussions will assess whether a Christmas tree or alternative seasonal adornments are more suitable for the historic façade. The council will also evaluate the condition of existing lighting, determine if additional stock is needed, and consider other street‑level displays that could complement the main square.

Any further recommendations emerging from these talks must be submitted back to the council for approval before additional costs are committed. This procedural step ensures that the financial implications of extra decorations are fully vetted, maintaining transparency in the town’s festive budgeting.

Installation timetable linked to remembrance

A separate report to the finance committee outlined that the installation of the new lighting system will take place after the town’s Remembrance service on 8 November. Aligning the work with this date allows the council to respect the solemnity of the ceremony while preparing the square for the upcoming celebrations. The timing also provides a clear window for contractors to complete the wiring and testing of the wireless switches before the official Christmas switch‑on.

The council’s coordinated approach, from approving the larger tree to modernising the lighting controls, reflects a broader commitment to enhancing Haverfordwest’s public spaces during the festive period. By investing in both the visual impact of a taller tree and the efficiency of automated lighting, the town aims to deliver a brighter, more sustainable celebration for residents and visitors alike.

With the financial authorisation now in place and the installation schedule set, Haverfordwest’s Castle Square is poised to become a central gathering point for the holiday season. The upgraded system promises reliable illumination, while the new tree offers a striking visual landmark that will dominate the town centre’s festive landscape.