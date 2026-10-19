Peter Fox joins Wear It Pink in Senedd for breast cancer awareness

MS Peter Fox of Sir Fynwy wears pink in the Senedd to support Breast Cancer Now’s 25th anniversary campaign, raising funds for research and support.

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 4:11 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

On 16 October, Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy, Peter Fox, joined a gathering in the Senedd chamber to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink campaign, marking the charity’s 25th anniversary.

The Wear It Pink event, now in its quarter‑century, has raised more than £45 million since 2002, channeling the proceeds into life‑saving research and comprehensive support services for those affected by breast cancer.

October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the United Kingdom, and the campaign urges people in Wales to perform regular self‑checks of the breasts and chest, a practice that could save lives.

Peter Fox said, “I was proud to join Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink event in the Senedd to show my support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” It was also an opportunity to hear about how we can work together to change the future of breast cancer in Wales in Monmouthshire and Torfaen. Breast cancer impacts the lives of so many people in our community.

So, this October, I’ll be encouraging people across Sifr Fynwy Torfaen to take part in Wear It Pink. By joining in, they can help raise money for science and support in Wales, and they can encourage people across Wales to check their breasts and chest using Breast Cancer Now’s TLC guidance of Touch, Look, Check.

Claire Rowney, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now, added, “We’re so grateful to Peter for supporting today’s Wear It Pink 25th anniversary event.” Together, we must continue to raise awareness and improve support for people affected by breast cancer in Wales and across the UK. By Wearing It Pink this October, you’ll be helping us fund vital research and support services and you’ll be helping us get closer to our goal, that by 2050, everyone with breast cancer will live and live well.

Breast Cancer Now’s long‑term ambition is to see all people diagnosed with breast cancer living well and thriving by 2050, a target that the charity believes can be achieved through sustained investment in science and patient care.

The campaign’s TLC guidance—Touch, Look, Check—provides a simple, practical framework for self‑examination, encouraging individuals to feel for lumps, observe changes in shape or size, and seek medical advice promptly.

Holding the event in the Senedd underscores the political commitment to tackling breast cancer, with MPs and peers visibly aligning themselves with the cause and signalling that policy support will accompany public fundraising.

For residents of Monmouthshire and Torfaen, the presence of a local MS wearing pink sends a clear message that the issue is not abstract but directly relevant to the community, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and solidarity.

As the 25th anniversary of Wear It Pink draws to a close, the call remains: check, support, and stand together to ensure that future generations will face breast cancer with better outcomes and stronger hope.