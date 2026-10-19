Monmouth Fire Station hosts “Brew with a Crew” community open day

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Monmouth residents will have the chance to step inside their local fire station this November for “Brew with a Crew”, an open‑door event that blends community interaction with a modest fundraising effort. The gathering, hosted at Monmouth Fire Station on Rockfield Road, invites the public to explore the station’s fire engines, meet the crew who keep the town safe and pose any fire‑safety questions they may have.

Inside the Station: A Hands‑On Experience

Attendees will be welcomed into the operational heart of the fire service, where the familiar red engines stand ready for emergencies. By walking around the vehicles and observing the station’s layout, visitors gain a tangible sense of the daily environment that firefighters navigate. The format encourages informal dialogue, allowing residents to ask practical questions about fire prevention, emergency response times and the equipment on display. Such direct contact aims to demystify the work of the fire crew and reinforce the station’s role as a community hub.

Girlguiding Groups Serve Tea and Cakes

Local Girlguiding groups will provide tea and cakes throughout the event, turning the occasion into a modest social gathering as well as an educational visit. The volunteers are using the sale of refreshments to raise funds for an upcoming Easter trip to Switzerland, linking community support with youth development. By offering homemade treats, the groups create a welcoming atmosphere that encourages conversation between firefighters and visitors, while also highlighting the charitable purpose behind the gathering.

Open Invitation for All

The “Brew with a Crew” event is open to everyone, ensuring that families, seniors and individuals of all ages can take part. No prior registration is required, and the fire station’s location on Rockfield Road provides easy access for local residents. By removing barriers to entry, the fire service underscores its commitment to transparency and public engagement, inviting the town to see first‑hand how emergency services operate and to build trust through personal interaction.

Organisers anticipate that the combination of vehicle tours, direct questioning and the informal setting of tea and cakes will foster a deeper appreciation of fire safety within the community. The event also offers the Girlguiding participants a tangible way to involve the public in their fundraising goals, linking local goodwill with the broader aim of supporting a youth trip abroad. As November approaches, Monmouth residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the fire crew for an afternoon of learning, conversation and community spirit.

Monmouth Fire Station’s “Brew with a Crew” reflects a growing trend of public services opening their doors to the communities they serve, reinforcing the bond between emergency responders and the people they protect. By providing a platform for open dialogue and a modest fundraising opportunity, the event exemplifies how local institutions can collaborate to enhance public awareness and support charitable initiatives simultaneously.