Hywel Dda launches e-Obs to spot deteriorating patients

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 6:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Hywel Dda University Health Board has begun replacing paper‑based observation charts with a new electronic system designed to flag deteriorating patients more quickly. The e‑Obs platform is now live on adult inpatient wards at Glangwili Hospital, with implementation at Withybush Hospital and several community sites close to completion. The board plans to extend the technology to all its hospitals during the 2026/27 financial year, marking the first Welsh health board to adopt electronic observations as part of the national digital programme.

Roll‑out across Hywel Dda hospitals

Electronic observations allow clinicians to enter vital‑sign data directly into a digital record, making the information instantly accessible to the wider care team. At Glangwili, staff have already transitioned from handwritten charts to the e‑Obs interface, and similar work is underway at Withybush Hospital. Community facilities, including sites serving Ceredigion, are also being fitted with the system, although a precise launch date for Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth has not yet been announced.

Chief Clinical Information Officer Dr Anthony Smith highlighted the impact of the new platform, stating it is already improving patient safety through “better visibility of patient status, stronger clinical oversight and earlier recognition of deterioration.” The board’s Chief Nursing Information Officer Anna Harries added that the rollout has been delivered by Hywel Dda staff, avoiding reliance on an external training model.

Anticipated benefits and future expansion

The health board expects the digital observations to shorten the time clinicians spend on administrative tasks while enhancing clinical oversight. By making vital‑sign trends readily visible, the system aims to help multidisciplinary teams spot early signs of decline and intervene promptly. This aligns with a broader push to replace paper‑based processes across Hywel Dda’s network, which spans Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Further deployment of e‑Obs across the remaining sites is scheduled for the current financial year, coordinated with Digital Health and Care Wales as part of a national digital health programme. The initiative forms a key component of the board’s strategy to modernise patient care pathways and integrate more digital solutions throughout its hospitals and community services.

As the rollout progresses, Hywel Dda anticipates that the electronic observations will become a standard element of patient monitoring, contributing to safer, more efficient care across the region.