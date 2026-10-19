Pembrokeshire house prices jump 11.5% as Ceredigion falls

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 1:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire’s housing market has surged by 11.5 per cent over the past year, positioning the coastal county as the fourth‑fastest growing local authority in Wales. The rise follows a period of heightened activity across the nation, yet it stands in stark contrast to neighbouring Ceredigion, where average purchase prices have slumped by 9.3 per cent – the sharpest decline recorded anywhere in Wales.

Pembrokeshire’s surge and regional context

The latest Wales House Price Index compiled by Principality Building Society shows only three authorities outpacing Pembrokeshire’s growth. Anglesey posted a 22.2 per cent increase, Wrexham 16.0 per cent and Caerphilly 14.7 per cent during the first half of 2026. Across the whole of Wales, the average purchase price reached £258,000 in the second quarter, a modest 0.6 per cent rise on the previous quarter and a 4.0 per cent gain compared with the same period last year.

Eighteen of Wales’s 22 local authority areas recorded annual price increases, while four saw falls. The data underline a widening north‑south divide, with Pembrokeshire’s coastal appeal and limited supply driving demand, whereas Ceredigion’s more rural character appears to be deterring buyers.

Affordability pressures across Wales

Despite the buoyant market activity, affordability remains a pressing concern for many households. A recent Principality survey found that half of its members felt buying a home in their local area had become less affordable over the past year. Only 17 per cent believed a first‑time buyer earning an average income could afford to purchase locally.

Andy Mottram, Head of Lending Product at Principality Building Society, highlighted the mixed picture: “While the pace of growth varies significantly between areas, the figures show that the market is becoming more active across Wales, although affordability remains a significant challenge for many households.” His comments echo the sentiment of prospective buyers who are grappling with rising mortgage costs and stagnant wages.

Outlook and price extremes

Monmouthshire remains the most expensive authority, with an average purchase price of £387,606, while Blaenau Gwent sits at the opposite end of the spectrum at £167,239. Principality expects the market to stay resilient through the second half of the year, but warns that persistent inflation and cost‑of‑living pressures could continue to limit affordability for many Welsh households.

The divergent trends between Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion illustrate how local dynamics are shaping Wales’s broader property landscape. As demand intensifies in coastal hotspots, buyers in more rural counties may face further price erosion, deepening regional disparities and prompting policymakers to consider targeted interventions.