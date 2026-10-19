Caerphilly Miners Centre marks a year of volunteer transport

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 12:33 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

For a year now the Caerphilly Miners Centre Community Transport Scheme has been ferrying residents across the borough to essential appointments and wellbeing activities. Volunteer drivers, drawn from the local community, provide a lifeline for people who lack private transport or family support, helping them maintain independence while accessing health services and social programmes.

Volunteer‑run service fills a vital gap

The scheme offers journeys to hospital and medical appointments as well as to wellbeing sessions held at the Miners Centre itself. Each trip is coordinated through a dedicated booking line, open every Wednesday and Thursday between 09:00 and 14:00, and is charged at 45 p per mile. Availability depends on the roster of volunteer drivers, meaning that each request is arranged only when a volunteer can be matched to the journey.

Local residents can request a lift by calling 02921 674242, and the centre encourages anyone with spare time to consider volunteering. “Your time could make a real difference,” the service’s outreach material states, underscoring the impact a few hours behind the wheel can have on a neighbour’s health and social wellbeing.

Volunteer drivers are not required to have prior experience; the primary criterion is a willingness to help. The centre stresses that “what matters most is your willingness to help others and be part of your local community,” inviting newcomers to join without the pressure of formal qualifications.

How the service operates

Calls to the booking line are answered by staff who record the passenger’s destination, preferred travel times and any special requirements. Once a volunteer driver is identified, the journey is scheduled and the rider is notified of the pickup details. The 45 p per‑mile charge is applied to each trip, covering fuel and vehicle maintenance costs while keeping the service affordable for users.

Because the scheme relies on volunteers, the centre regularly seeks additional drivers to expand capacity. “We need more volunteer drivers and a few hours of your time could make a huge difference to someone in your community,” the promotional text reads, highlighting the ongoing recruitment drive.

For those unable to travel independently, the service provides a reliable alternative to public transport, which can be limited in rural parts of the borough. By linking patients directly to hospitals and clinics, the scheme reduces missed appointments and supports timely medical care.

Community response and future outlook

Feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the friendly and dependable nature of the rides. The service has become a cornerstone of local support, enabling participants to attend regular wellbeing activities that promote mental and physical health. “Your help could enable someone in your community to get to an important appointment or enjoy a wellbeing activity at the Centre,” the outreach message explains, reflecting the broader social benefits observed over the past twelve months.

Looking ahead, the centre plans to maintain the current schedule while exploring ways to increase driver numbers and extend operating hours.

As the scheme marks its first anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of local solidarity, proving that a modest contribution of time can keep a community moving forward.