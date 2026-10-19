New Dean Paul Mackness vows inclusive future for St Davids Cathedral

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 19, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Paul Mackness was installed as Dean of St Davids Cathedral on Saturday 17 October, unveiling a vision centred on openness and community. The Venerable, who served nine years as Archdeacon of St Davids, thanked Bishop Dorrien, staff, volunteers and supporters for entrusting him with the historic site. He pledged to make the cathedral a place where “all are welcome and all are valued as people created in the love and image of God.”

A Vision of Inclusion

Drawing on the Gospel of St Luke, Mackness framed his inaugural sermon around the cathedral’s capacity to welcome every visitor. “I want us to be an inclusive Cathedral, a place where all are welcome and all are valued as people created in the love and image of God,” he told the congregation. He adopted “Welcoming All” as the guiding message for his tenure, emphasising the building’s unique role in bringing people together, encouraging learning and receiving pilgrims from across Wales and beyond.

The new Dean highlighted the cathedral’s dual identity as a worship space and a cultural landmark. “This is a truly special place, not only for those who worship here, but for the countless visitors, pilgrims and communities who have a connection with it,” he said. By fostering an environment that welcomes both worshippers and tourists, Mackness aims to sustain the cathedral’s vibrant community life while honouring its spiritual heritage.

Financial and Structural Hurdles

While optimism marked the ceremony, Mackness did not shy away from the pressing challenges confronting the medieval structure. He warned that major repairs to the tower, the west front and St Mary’s Hall are essential to safeguard the building for future generations. The scale of the work demands more than £25 million, a sum required to address the cathedral’s deteriorating fabric and ensure its long‑term stability.

“There are undoubtedly challenges ahead, particularly in safeguarding this magnificent building for future generations, but I firmly believe that by working together, with faith, determination and the support of our wider community, we can achieve great things,” the Dean affirmed. He called on parishioners, heritage bodies and the broader public to collaborate on fundraising and restoration initiatives, underscoring that the cathedral’s future depends on collective effort.

Building on Existing Momentum

Mackness expressed confidence that the cathedral can build on the “tremendous work already taking place.” He pledged to enhance programmes that inspire learning, support volunteers and deepen the cathedral’s role as a pilgrimage hub. “My ambition is to build on the tremendous work already taking place, ensuring that the Cathedral remains a welcoming, vibrant and inspiring place for everyone,” he said.

The Dean’s remarks resonated with a congregation eager to see the historic edifice thrive. By marrying a clear inclusive ethos with a pragmatic approach to restoration, Mackness aims to secure St Davids Cathedral as both a spiritual sanctuary and a cultural beacon for Wales and beyond.