Two Cardiff Rugby players named in Wales team to face New Zealand

Two Cardiff Rugby players, Taine Basham and James Botham, have been named in the Wales starting XV to face New Zealand at the Principality Stadium. The All Blacks encounter marks the fifth fixture of the Nations Championship, with kick-off scheduled for Saturday, 14 November, at 14:10. Steve Tandy’s side aims to secure a crucial victory in Cardiff.

Basham returns to the Wales starting line-up at number eight, making his first appearance for his country since the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. The back-row forward has earned this opportunity following a series of impressive performances for Cardiff Rugby. His return signals a significant boost for the Welsh back row ahead of the high-profile international clash.

James Botham retains his place in the matchday squad but moves into the starting lineup after featuring off the bench in last weekend’s 28-21 victory over Japan. The 27-year-old will line up alongside Gloucester’s Jac Morgan and Basham in the Wales back row. This tactical shift aims to strengthen the physicality of the Welsh pack against the formidable New Zealand opposition.

There are four changes to the side which defeated Japan, with Adam Beard returning to the second row alongside Dafydd Jenkins. Former Cardiff winger Gabriel Hamer-Webb is handed his first start in the Nations Championship, coming into the side on the left wing. He replaces Josh Adams in a move designed to inject fresh pace and width into the Welsh attacking structure.

Among the replacements, Gareth Thomas and Taine Plumtree are in line to make their first appearances in the competition. Cardiff tighthead-prop Keiron Assiratti has also been called into the wider Wales squad following an injury to Tomas Francis. Aaron Wainwright is unavailable for selection due to a minor calf injury, limiting the options for the coaching staff.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge, stating: “We’re excited for the opportunity we have against New Zealand.” It was good to get the win last Saturday, but some elements of our execution weren’t where we wanted. We have to go up another level this weekend and be more ruthless.

We have one of the best teams in the world coming. We want to be better and put in an 80-minute performance.

On Basham’s selection, Tandy added: “I’m delighted that Taine gets an opportunity this weekend.” It’s been a while since his last appearance for Wales but he didn’t give up and has put in a lot of dedication and hard work to get back. The way he’s been playing for Cardiff has been great and I’m excited to see him go on Saturday.